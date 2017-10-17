4 Ways Entrepreneurship Is Lonely—and What to Do About It

Entrepreneurship is lonely, but it doesn’t have to be.

Entrepreneurship is an enriching journey, and I encourage anyone with a dream of being a business owner to try their hand at success. That said, it isn’t always a fun journey.

In addition to being stressful and time consuming, entrepreneurship can be lonely, and if you aren’t prepared for that reality, it could end up consuming you.

These are just some of the ways loneliness can strike entrepreneurs:

1. You’re the boss. Being a boss is almost always lonely. You won’t be working on a team with your coworkers, and they won’t be able to connect with you the same way they connect with their peers. Giving orders and dealing with higher-level issues can take its toll on you after just a few weeks.

2. You’re on a unique journey. There’s no blueprint for being an entrepreneur, and even if there was, you’d have to modify it to suit your own business, your own goals, and your own experiences. You’re on a totally unique journey, and no one can fully relate to it.

3. You’ll be away from friends and family. You’ll be spending countless hours on your business, which means you’ll be away from your friends and family members. The more sucked into your business you become, the more lonely it will feel.

4. You’re the face of the company. You’re also the face of your company, so you have to pretend that everything’s okay—even when it isn’t. You’re basically in “salesperson” mode 24/7, and that means sacrificing some of your individuality.