4 Ways to Be a Smart Blogger

Drinking fresh fruit juice in Istanbul, Turkey, could make ya a smart blogger too.

I was a blogging dumbass.

I admit it.

For many years, I made each of these mistakes because I blogged with my head in the cyber sand, like a drunk ostrich.

Eventually I woke up.

I smartened up.

Success found me because I blogged intelligently.

If you are struggling with your blog and want to feel the relief of knowing you are doing smart stuff, blogging-wise, follow these 4 tips pronto.

1: Follow Pro Blogger Advice

Follow pro blogger advice.

Be a smarter blogger.

Consider following someone like my friend Will Blunt at Blogger Sidekick.

He is an established online pro who can help you build your online authority.

Tap into his years of experience.

Blog intelligently.

Enjoy one of the latest posts on his blog to batch your blogging process:

2: Pay Pros to Coach You

I offer blog coaching services to help you cut your learning curve by years.

Following a pro blogger is one thing. Paying a premium to receive 1-to-1, personalized instruction is quite a different story.

I am a consultant. I specialize in seeing where you can improve your blog and I can also point out what you are doing right, so you can keep doing that.

The most intelligent bloggers pay pro bloggers to coach them, because all pros need coaches.

I recall basketball icon Michael Jordan hiring coaches for assistance. If the greatest basketball player of all time needed a coach you would be smart to hire a blogging coach to cut your learning curve.

3: Manage Your Energy

Or, raise your energy.

Peep me earlier today in New Jersey:

I take an icy cold shower daily. Standing outside in a blizzard with a 7 degree Fahrenheit wind chill factor ain’t no thing to me.

I do the icy cold shower bit to raise my energy. I raise my energy to intelligently see around blogging obstacles that cripple lower energy bloggers who make the same silly mistakes over and over. Said mistakes usually totally cancelling out tips #1 and #2: not following pros and not hiring pros to coach them.

4: Hire Skilled Entrepreneurs to Handle Processes for You (AKA Be Smart by Paying Experts to Handle the Job)

My friend Alonzo Pichardo is a highly skilled marketing coach who offers a wide range of web creation services.

Learn more about his services here: Alonzo Pichardo Web Creation Services

Alonzo can handle all types of processes that can literally eat up days or even weeks of your time as a newbie.

Smart bloggers leverage their presence by hiring professionals whose expertise lessens their workload and frees them to focus on activities that resonate with them.

