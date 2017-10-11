4 Ways to Develop Your Stock Trading Style

Developing a style is something I advise all my students. But finding that style is difficult as a beginner. It took me a long time to find out how I wanted to do things. To make things easier I advise my students to tackle the stock market in a few different ways, with the idea of finding your own style.

Here are my four ways to develop your stock trading style.

1. Know the Rules First

You need the foundations before you can start to develop your stock trading style. I always tell my students to learn the rules of stock trading before they try to change and break them. Learn the fundamentals through acquiring mentors and putting what you learn into practice.

Only then do you have the knowledge necessary to begin defining your own style.

2. Find a Mentor

I touched upon it to start with, but I’m going to go into it again. Find a mentor. For some of my students that are part of the Tim Sykes Millionaire Challenge, I’m their mentor. But even then, they should try to find as many mentors as they can.

You’ll pick up aspects of their style and from there you’ll start to incorporate different things. Finding that mentor will ultimately enable you to find a style that works for you.

3. Try Before You Buy

Don’t just settle on something that you think is going to work. Yes, I advise that you go deep with your knowledge. However, I also advocate trying as many different styles as possible. It will give you a better idea of what’s on the table and what you can do to create your own style.

I’ve found myself pulling aspects of different systems into my own style. And before you know it you’ve found a trading style that works even better than any of the old ones.

4. Let Time Guide You

Over time you'll improve. And it will only happen over time. I always tell traders that they must be patient if they’re going to get the results they want. Patience is the key to being successful in anything to do with money.

But time alone is not going to give you the results you want. You need to be making good use of that time. Try out lots of different methods, learn from as many different people as possible, and keep training your skills.

In market trading you also must be aware that conditions are changing all the time, even though the fundamentals remain the same. Get used to dealing with changing conditions and that style is guaranteed to come out.

Last Word – Discovering the Best Way to Trade