4 Ways to Encourage Growth in Your Employees

As a business owner or marketing manager, you spend the vast majority of your job focussing on one task: Growth. Growing your revenue, growing your audience, and the growth of the business as whole. In order to ensure that the growth you’re striving for is possible, you need to make sure your team is growing with your goals.

Which is exactly why smart companies do more than train their employees, they help their employees grow. Here are 4 ways you can encourage career growth within you employees:

Know Their Goals

Chances are, you’ve set business goals for your team. But do you actually know where your employees want to go in life? Take the time to sit down with your employees and engage with them as people. You’d be surprised how many hidden talents are on your team waiting to be cultivated in highly sought-after skills.

If you’re a smaller company, this can be easily done by scheduling time to sit down with each employee individually. If you’re working with 20+ employees, this may be a task you need to enlist the help of your human resources department. Once you have a realistic image of where your employees want to grow, you can begin providing opportunities to do so.

More important than discovering hidden talents, you’ll also be able to get a gauge for who sees a future in your company (or in their line of work in general). If a given an employee can’t site any goals, whether that be personal or professional, it’s likely that the given employee won’t be growing with the company.

2. Offer Encouragement in Times of Failure

As disappointed as you may feel after losing a huge account, it’s important to remember that your employee is likely just as disappointed. No one wants to perform badly and more often than not, employees feel that failing a project at a work can act as a death-stamp on their growth.

Don’t let that be the case. Use failures, no matter how large, as an opportunity to foster growth. Sit down with that employee and ask them what they feel went wrong and how they can improve. Offer them encouragement and highlight what they did right. Remember, even the world’s largest companies suffer failures. No one is immune from making a mistake, no matter what their job title is.

“Success doesn’t occur without failure,” says Nate Robertson of squareship “If you can’t view your failures as pathways to growth, your company will not make it in the long run.”

3. Dedicate Time to Teaching New Skills

No matter how busy your marketing agency gets, it’s important to make sure you’re leaving time for your employees to develop new skills. That doesn’t mean you need to throw an entire week to running a crash-course on a new skill. It means that you need to set aside a few hours on Tuesday to help your employees strengthen their skills and learn something new.

A great way to introduce employees to the next level of responsibility within your organization is to have them work directly with team members who do that line of work and with time, allow them to spearhead smaller projects that test (and strengthen) the skills they’ve learned through working with their peers. If you’re a larger organization that deals in specialties, it may be worth budgeting a course or certification class for an employee that shows passion towards progressing their career.

Don’t buy into the idea that employees should do their homework and come to work ready to bite off the next task. If your work days are anything like the rest of the world, they’ve already spent 8 hours fully engaged in one subject: work. In fact, asking your employees to take their work out of business hours can kill your company’s growth with today’s quickest growth killer: burnout.

4. Ask How You Can Be a Better Teacher

Extend performance reviews to yourself. Take the time to ask your team:

Am I providing an environment you can grow in?

Do you have the tools you need to do your job?

How can I make it easier for you to get work done?

Is there anything I can do to help you grow?

Believe it or not, taking the time to actually ask your employees how work is going from their perspective will do wonders for your company. You’ll find issues before they occur and always have an accurate image of where your team is at, whose ready to grow, and who needs more help to reach their professional goals.

Conclusion:

Is employee growth important in your company? If you seek to expand your brand and create a sustainable business— it should be. No matter what you do, you will never reach your full potential if your employees aren’t reaching theirs.

The truth is, the best copywriters and rockstar salespeople don’t come with a resume in hand and 20 years of experience. Even when they do, they still need an environment that will foster their skills and nurture their talents in order to truly benefit your bottom line.

If you’re serious about cultivating a culture of growth within your company, make sure that you take a moment to consider the value you offer to your employees and how you can help them grow within their career.