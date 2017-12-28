4 Ways to Get Your Home Ready for the 2018 Hurricane Season

Believe it or not, hurricane season will be here in just a matter of months. That’s right, June 1st doesn’t seem that close, but it will be here soon enough. Homeowners that live in coastal areas like Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama should consider getting their homes ready soon. That way, if a hurricane warning is released everything will be in perfect working order.

Here are just a few tips any homeowner can use to start prepping now. Renters can also look over these tips and ask their landlords to repair any damage to their home.

Inspect Roof for Damage

Homeowners should pay special attention to their roof when preparing for a hurricane. A good way to get an idea of the condition is to do a visual inspection of it. Here are a few things to look for:

Black spots: This is a possible indication of mold or water damage.

This is a possible indication of mold or water damage. Curling shingles: Shingles that are starting to deteriorate will begin to curl.

Shingles that are starting to deteriorate will begin to curl. Bald spots: Bald areas usually indicate missing tiles or shingles.

Bald areas usually indicate missing tiles or shingles. Green spots: This is most likely moss and a potential sign of water damage.

Homeowners that notice any of the above or any signs of visible damage should have their roof inspected by a professional immediately.

Check Windows for Damage Too

Homeowners should also check all of their windows for possible damage. That’s because during a hurricane a broken window could let hurricane force winds into the home. Here are just a few things to take a look for:

Windows that are cracked.

Windows that are damaged.

Windows that don’t open or shut.

Windows that won’t lock.

Windows that don’t stay open.

Windows that are found to be in bad repair should either be fixed or replaced.

Make Sure Hurricane Shutters Are Operable

Hurricane shutters are a fantastic way to keep any home safe during a hurricane. That’s why they must be in perfect condition before a hurricane is ever announced. Homeowners should inspect every shutter and make sure that:

There’s a shutter for every window.

The shutters are easy to operate.

There is no visible damage to the shutters.

Renters should also check their shutters, because it may be their responsibility to prepare their home or apartment, not their landlord.

A Few More Ways to Prepare

Here a few more tasks for the homeowner that wants to be ready for hurricane season:

Clean gutters of leaves and debris so that water can move through them freely during a storm.

Trim trees that are near the home or hang over the roof.

Install metal roof straps for extra security.

Ensure that porches, carports, and detached garages are in good condition and won’t collapse during a storm.

Seal windows and doors with caulk to keep water out during a storm.