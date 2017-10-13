4 Ways to Live Victoriously Every Day!

Are you listening to your life? What is it telling you? We each possess the divine grace to live victoriously every single day! How do we accomplish this? It’s easier than you think. All it requires is for you to make a decision. An affirmative resolve to reign from within and ascend! The PASSIVE mind says, “It is what it is.” and the MASSIVE mind says, “It is what I DECREE it to be.”

I will never forget the day I received the diagnosis that I was carrying inside my body a cluster of fibroid tumors. In that moment I felt as if the ground was removed from beneath my feet. When I was home alone that night curled in a fetal position I began to cry my heart out. I needed an answer and with no health insurance at the time it left me feeling extremely vulnerable.

This was not the first time I’ve had a battle to fight and in that instant I spoke to myself and said, “You can be powerful or powerless! You choose!” I don’t know about you but I absolutely HATE TO LOSE! We were born to WIN! When I made the decision to rise up from my bed of affliction I had no idea that it would be a six year journey before they were removed.

One of my favorite quotes by Helen Keller states, "What I am looking for is not out there, it is in me." Every day I would wake up with a WILL TO WIN, not to give in. I would speak out loud to myself on days when the desire to quit was strong, “I FIGHT, NOT FAINT!”

If you are wrestling with thoughts of despair, defeat and despondency know that there is a bouquet of blessings on the other side of your struggle. Here are the four ways you can live victoriously every day:

1) Dream- bigger than you’ve ever thought possible. Dream so BIG until your dreams have dreams. If you can honestly say NOTHING is impossible and IMPOSSIBLE is nothing; and truly BELIEVE that, you CAN accomplish amazing things!

2) Design-a plan of action to execute day by day without hesitation. You possess the creative ingenuity to live by design and not default. The winds of adversity should not dictate the route you will take. The sails of your mindset will firmly guide and establish your success.

3) Do it!- Your determination is demonstrated not in words but in your diligent WORK ethic. If you want radical change, it will require radical combat. Refuse to allow frustrations to fool you but use them as motivation to fuel you forward.

4) Declare- a new story. The one you’ve been telling everyone for years is stale and outdated. It’s time to see yourself with a fresh new set of lens. Pick up your pen! Start a new chapter right here and right now...