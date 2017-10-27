4 Ways to Make the Most of Short Term Loans

Sadly, it is true that most businesses that take hasty short loans end up in a vicious cycle of paying debts with interest that accumulate by the day, without much success. However, that does not mean that every short term loan that you take will lead to the closure of your business. As a matter of fact, it could be exactly what your business needs.

What are short terms loans?

In general, these are categorized as small loans that have a lower duration of payment and also require less time for processing as compared to long-term loans. Most businesses take such loans to increase working capital, to take advantage of a trending business opportunity or for emergencies. For more on short term loans click here.

Whatever the case, here are some four ways these loans can do the best for your business.

Ways to make the most out of your short term loan

In this highly connected world that we live in today, interest rates for investors are at record lows and the stock market has never been this unpredictable. Short term loans, therefore, can come in really handy, but first, you should make a few considerations:

Plan the budget in advance

Before applying for the loan, you need to ask yourself some honest questions about your business in order to make a loan-repayment budget. First, do you really need the money, and would you take it if you were getting paid today? If you answered no, this shows that you can manage to repay a good proportion of the loan from your next payday and that is a good sign.

In essence, you should plan to repay your loan as soon as possible. You can achieve this by crunching down the numbers a little. For instance, it is better to make 3 payments of $180 instead of 10 payments of $85 since the latter will definitely cost more and extend the loan repayment period by months. Planning your budget is

Clear the loan in the shortest time possible

Make sure that there are no hidden fees or penalties associated with paying your loan early. Most forms of short term loans such as installment loans have longer repayment terms as compared to others such as payday loans. There are other open-end types of credit which sometimes do not have a set repayment period such as Lines of Credit.

However, regardless of the type, the best way to make sure you are making the most of your short term loan is by repaying as soon as possible. This is because the longer the term, the higher the interest it will accrue. If possible, clear out the loan in one installment, it may feel expensive, but it will work for your business ultimately.

Seasonal trends

If you are having cash-flow, staffing or inventory problems yet there is a trendy opportunity that you can take advantage of, short term loans are your best bet.

Do some calculations to find out exactly how much you can make from the trend, such as Christmas or Halloween shopping, then calculate how long it would take to repay the loan as quickly as possible, even if things do not pan out.

Cash-flow issues

Some businesses have a cyclical or uneven sales structure which is very high in some months and extremely low in some. If your business falls in the category, short term loans could be made use of the most.

In addition, if you have expenses that can be taken care of to help the business move forward such as funding for supplier bills, a short term loan can help as you wait for the next stream of revenue.