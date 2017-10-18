4 Ways to Protect Your Small Business From Common Legal Disasters

Starting a business requires attending to many tasks. Legal matters may inadvertently be overlooked. The ill-informed entrepreneur, focusing on raising capital and kicking off operations with the desire to make a profit, often neglects other aspects of starting a business.

Legal-proofing your business is a key precautionary measure that shouldn’t be neglected—its absence could jeopardize your business success. Doing the right thing by staving off shady deals is not enough to run a legitimate business. You could run into trouble with the law due to negligence. And when that happens, it might be too late to do the right thing.

Here are four ways to protect your business from legal disasters.

1. Understand applicable business laws

Business operations are guided by rules of conduct established by law in order to regulate activities of participants. Operational at local, state and federal levels, these laws are taken seriously, and defaulters are held liable.

Ignorance is not an excuse. Having decided on the kind of business to go into, you need to get familiar with all the legal requirements. There are plenty of online resources you can access, but the SBA website is a good starting point for legal business education. When in doubt, avoid assumptions. Contact industry professionals for clarification.

2. Separate personal identity from business identity

Sole proprietorship may be the simplest form of business operation due to the absence of cumbersome legal requirements for operations. But it comes at a price: you are liable for your business debts and misconduct. In the event of litigation, both your business and personal assets can be taken away if you lose.

Establishing a business trust gives it an independent legal identity. A trust files its tax returns and has legal rights to own businesses and monies among other assets. Businesses owned by trusts are better positioned in the event of a lawsuit. Only assets owned by the trust can be affected if the verdict isn’t in your favor.

“It is best to explore and understand the various business structures, such as corporations, limited liability companies, and limited liability partnerships and select the appropriate structure for your business at its present stage,” says Michael James, business attorney and founder of The James Firm.

3. Insure yourself

Casualties abound in business. Without proper legal protection, you could be found responsible for events you know little or nothing about.

For example, if someone got hurt on your premises, they could sue you for damages, regardless of the fact that you didn’t inflict the harm on them directly. This oversight makes you vulnerable to litigation, which could harm your reputation and lose you money in the long run.

Michael, assures that “obtaining a liability insurance will give necessary protection from such occurrences.”

If you run a large business with a board of directors, you may need to go the extra mile by getting the Directors and Officers Liability (DO) insurance. This insurance protects your directors from being personally responsible for actions related to your business.

4. Protect your intellectual property

Great business ideas are gold mines. If you are offering a unique product or service, you need to protect it from been copied. In a bid to encourage innovations, regulations have been established to protect intellectual property.

Securing a patent, trademark or copyright for your unique idea, product or service may be vital to retaining the value of your intellectual property, building your branding and keeping your competitive advantage in the marketplace. This prohibits others from using the protected elements of your intellectual property without your consent. Anyone who does it is compelled by law to drop it or face strict sanctions.