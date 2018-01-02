4 WAYS TO START A NEW DAY, A NEW YEAR, A NEW LIFE

It's now here...A New Year, A New Day, A New Beginning. So how will you ensure that you’ll have a fulfilling, prosperous, and rewarding 2018? The answers might be simpler than you think. Here's how...think small.

Yeah, I said it, think small.

You see, all of life’s greatest things originate with an assortment of small beginnings. Although minuscule and seemingly insignificant those “little things” and “humble beginnings” are the most important and most valuable in life because everything comes from them.

In the physical realm everything progresses from something much smaller. The mighty Sequoia (Redwood), in all its gigantic wonder, was once a seed cone that could fit in the palm of our hand. We also know that the smallest and simplest of flames can also spark the destruction of hundreds of acres of them if we’re not careful.

In the spiritual space and consciousness of mind some of the greatest things stem from the most trivial beginnings. A subtle inquiry or passion becomes the origin of a great invention, musical masterpiece or inspirational novel. A spoken word moves a nation to war or peace, a pure belief of truth leads to a spiritual transformation for all mankind while a fleeting primal urge can lead us down a path of perversion or self-destruction.

For every cause there is a beginning that is always followed by an effect. Have you thought about the power of your seedling beginnings? Do you know their prominent worth and significance? To understand this concept of small beginnings is to begin a walk towards wisdom. Our beginnings often determine our outcomes and often lead us to a given result. There are always good beginnings and bad beginnings which are eternally accompanied by the law of cause and effect as we all know as reaping and sowing. Whatever seed you plant (good or bad beginnings) will grow. Nevertheless, we can (with careful consideration) avoid wrong beginnings by pursuing right ones and in doing so we elude negative outcomes while enjoying a positive harvest.

There are some starts in life that we have no control over. In all cases we have no power over the nature or environments we were born into or the negative effects of people’s free will around us and so we cannot worry about these types of beginnings no matter how difficult. Instead we must focus only on those beginnings that we have absolute influence and authority over. These beginnings are to be discovered in the kingdom of our very own thoughts and actions. They are found in our mental attitudes under a variety of situations that we face on a daily basis.

As we begin to recognize this truth we understand the importance of what every day brings…a new beginning, a new opportunity to start anew. A second chance.

Here are 4 Ways to Start A New Day, A New Year, A New Life

OK, this may sound simple but...Get up at an early hour. Even if your day doesn’t demand it, it’s wise to make it an absolute obligation to start the day by powerfully shaking off lethargy. How can we improve our strength of will (spirit, mind and body) if we start our day by conceding to sluggish self-indulgence. People who consistently sleep in or lie in bed for hours are in no way renewed or cheerful in their day. Most fall prey to depression and unhappy moods. This is the price that is paid for that kind of daily luxury. Like the addict who feels the need to take pills (in the belief that it makes him better) so too, are we deceiving ourselves if we linger in our beds in hopes that it will cure our bad moods, difficulties or disorders. In many cases our lethargy is the very cause of our issues. After a lengthy time of this consistent behavior we become woefully unaware that we are losing our vigor of mind and body and (in doing so) sacrificing our overall happiness. It’s a small beginning but waking up at an early hour is the first step to a great day. After rising early, get moving. Go to the gym or go for a walk. Let one foot lead the other into an experience of renewed energy and freshness of a new day. It’s in this silent morning hour that we come into contact with clarity and calmness of mind and spirit which allows us to think clearly on our issues and problems. There is an inherent spiritual pull in our early mornings. You’ll find a marvelous silence designed for perfect reflection that will greet you as you embrace the beginning of yet another day. The right beginning of our day leads us to joyfulness which will permeate throughout our homes and everything we set out to do will be done in a self-assured spirited way. It’s there you’ll find a sense of newness where you’ll consciously embrace the very real idea that every new beginning through how we think and act shapes our mental, spiritual and physical lives. Forgive Others, Forgive Yourself. Do not dwell upon the sins and mistakes you made yesterday. Doing so gives us very little strength or energy for living positively today. Never (Ever) believe in the thought that whatever yesterday’s transgression was/is can prevent you from living a right, pure and good life today. Begin today correctly, by living it better than yesterday. Press Onward. We all make mistakes. Ask for forgiveness from others, forgive yourself and then...full steam ahead. Darkness has no greater companion than a self-loathing un-forgiven or unforgiving heart. Paul writes in Philippians: "…But one thing I do, forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal..." So press on dear friends for life, love, joy and new beginnings await you. Guard and Value Your Thoughts. Many of us devalue the power of our thoughts. We fail to fully comprehend that our thoughts are highly influential things that have the power to shape our very lives. Our greatest and smallest achievements all begin with a simple thought. A thought can shape our minds, our emotions, our bodies and ultimately our circumstances. Our thoughts have a huge bearing on our health, our relationships, our spiritual well being, right along with our successes and failures. Our thoughts are valuable commodities that have spiritual influences that attract blessings as well as misfortune. As “mystical” as it may sound, the old adage “What we think about…We bring about!” is absolutely true. Negative thoughts spawn negative results, positive thoughts spawn positive results. Again, the Bible gives us perfect advice on how we should think. Philippians 4:8 says “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” A thought put into the mind is the “humble beginning”of a course of behavior. Be careful what you plant there. Our thoughts (with great influence) can get rooted and will feed our actions which produce the fruit of our everyday character and ultimately our destiny. Eliminate bad thoughts and nurture only those that lead you to right and good new beginnings.

I wish you all great love, joy, grace and forgiveness this 2018. You can and will make it whatever you want it to be. That power is and always will be within you. With love, Jason