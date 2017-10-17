4 Ways to Turn Customers into Raving Super Fans

“Hey, I gotta tell you about this great experience I had!”

That’s essentially what we wish all our customer and clients would say to all their friends and colleagues—and even to strangers on social media. But let’s face it: That’s not the norm.

The good news: You can create raving “super fans” of your business who want to sing your praises far and wide and share you with everybody.

The key is to deliver exceptional experiences to your customers and clients that amaze and delight them, time after time.

That’s where Purdeep Sangha comes in. Sangha got his start working for a Canadian credit union that consistently outranked the big banks in client experience. This was when Sangha first realized that outperforming your competitors comes down to creating super fans. He studied the methods and trained at organizations with the strongest customer loyalty such as Disney, Zappos and Toyota. Sangha studied at MIT and Stanford to become a Certified Innovation Executive, and today he works directly with companies of all sizes to help them turn customers into super fans.

He recently shared with me some of the key tenets that all business owners should follow if they want clients who will shout their names from the mountaintops.

1. Know your end goal—and never lose sight of it. Your biggest end goal as an entrepreneur should be to create super fans, period. But too often as businesses start growing, they lose sight of that objective. They start thinking more in terms of expansion and profits rather than the customer or client experience. “At the end of the day, if you're not creating super fans, you’ll stop growing and start to see other companies that are focused on making super fans pick off your clients,” says Sangha. “Blockbuster versus Netflix is one of the classic examples of a company that got distracted from its end goal and watched as the other swooped in with an experience that created raving fans.”

2. Accept only the right clients for you—ones you can really delight. Unless your business is built on high volume, you probably don’t need a million clients—you need a much smaller number of the right clients. Who are they? The ones you can serve exceptionally well and delight in ways your competitors cannot. We all have clients and customers who are ideal for our offering and our skills. Focus your attention on getting and keeping them, specifically, instead of trying to land anybody who can “fog a mirror.” That way, you greatly increase your chances that your existing clients will become raving super fans—who make referrals and introductions that essentially do your marketing for you.

3. Get everybody in your company fired up and focused. An internal raving culture of employees is essential to creating super-fan customers. If your people aren’t super fans of what you offer (and what you’re expecting them to help you sell), they won’t create super fandom in others. Just like you don’t need a bunch of sub-optimal clients, you’ll do better if you choose your team very carefully and go with only those people who will be deeply invested in your success (and by extension, their own success).

This becomes especially important as more people at your firm other than you interact with clients and prospects. Those people need to be ready, willing and able to convey the same enthusiasm that you do. The best way to ensure that, of course, is to lead by example. You want them to be driven to create super-fan customers? Then you better be the most driven of anybody to make that happen. It’s called walking your talk—and it’s invaluable to success.

4. Create and document processes for delivering amazing experiences--every.single.time. Sangha points out that you can’t create super fans with a one-time “wow” experience. You have to deliver your “wow” consistently, over time, to turn a highly satisfied customer into a marketing apostle who wants to tell everybody about you.

The only way to ensure that happens is to systematize your client experience process. Systemization is not the most exciting part of running a great business, but it is essential.

Also: Write it down! “It’s not a repeatable process if it’s just in your head where you and you alone can access it,” says Sangha.