40, Divorced, and Freakin' Fab

So I celebrated my 40th birthday this week.

Winces from friends. “Ooh. How do you feel about that?”

While some women want to bury their heads in the sand at the thought of putting yet another decade under their belts, I welcome 40 with wide open arms.

Sure, I could bemoan the fact that I spent the last nearly-two decades with the wrong man. Be pissed that he took my best childbearing years away from me. And be sad that the future is less certain than I thought it was. So could you.

Or...

We could instead count the things we’ve accomplished in 40 years.

I’ve visited 15 countries.

Learned to surf. And climb.

I’ve found exercises like hiking, yoga, pilates, and kickboxing that make me feel strong and invincible.

Even with that “wrong guy,” I have to give him props.

He gave me an amazing kid.

He taught me to be a fearless entrepreneur.

The list goes on.

I look at 40 and beyond as the opportunity to do exactly what I want. I’ve dabbled in a few things, but now I look forward to a fresh slate, to the chance to amp up my travel game.

Watch my now-13-year-old become a man.

Live in another country.

Write books.

Maybe fall in love.

When they say age is just a number, it sounds cliche, but it’s true. Your age, just like the things that happen to you, can be taken one of two ways:

Kicking and screaming

or...

With grace.