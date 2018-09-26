40 Funny Tweets From Parents About Their Kids' Imaginary Friends

Imaginary friends are a classic part of the childhood experience.
They can help foster creativity and other kinds of imaginative play ... or act as scapegoats for kids to blame when they get into trouble. And because to the slew of horror movies featuring haunted children, kids’ imaginary friends can also scare the bejeezus out of their parents.
Thankfully, parents can head to Twitter to share their frightening and LOL-worthy experiences. Here are 40 funny tweets about kids’ imaginary friends.
My daughter intro'd me to her new imaginary friend, Mouthwash. Not sure whether to praise her imagination or devotion to oral hygiene.— Seth Mnookin (@sethmnookin) June 28, 2016
Layla's new imaginary friend is Mr. Mayonnaise: He runs a mayo sandwich store w/different flavored mayos. Also he is president.— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2015
I'm in.
In bakery and my 3 yr old insists I buy a cupcake for her imaginary friend too!— Niri (@mommyniri) October 21, 2010
Kinda wish my 5 year old told me before he invited all of his buddies to his imaginary friend's birthday party this weekend.— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) June 17, 2013
5 yr old son asked what his imaginary friend's name should be. I told him Humphrey. Now bc of his speech issues, he's calling out "Hump Me."— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) October 19, 2016
My son wrote a story at school today about his imaginary friend, Wino.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 23, 2016
I assume questions about his home life have been raised.
Our kid now has an imaginary friend and thanks to movies I of course assume that it’s some kind of fucking demon— Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) November 24, 2016
My 5 year old is almost in tears because her imaginary friend is being mean to her. . . They don't cover this in the manual— Rachel Harris (@RachelHarrisBks) December 15, 2011
My 5 yr old has an imaginary friend named Alien Bob.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) May 14, 2014
He likes lying around in bed, just like my imaginary boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/ZZXreOFrzf
My daughter just got mad at me because I wouldn't give her imaginary friend a brownie before dinner. True story.— Jenna von Oy (@JennavonOy) March 13, 2016
My son has no imaginary friend, he has an imaginary child. Surely an indicator of some psychological devastation I've wrought on him.— Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) September 16, 2016
Just walked in on my daughter eating a pat of butter. She pinned the blame on her imaginary friend.— Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) November 26, 2015
I like to ask my 3yo why she can't be more like her imaginary friend,Sparkles. It encourages imagination, competitiveness, and I'm a bitch.— One Classy Motha (@MothaKim) January 9, 2013
I just got off the phone with the parents of my 4 year-old daughter's imaginary friend.— Dave Pell (@davepell) January 13, 2013
My 5 year old has an imaginary friend named 'No-one'... which gets confusing. Who are you playing with? 'No-one' Who made the mess? 'No-one'— Darren Rowse (@problogger) July 17, 2013
*hears 2yo talking to imaginary friends*— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) March 29, 2017
Heart: That's good, developmental play!
Brain: I bet that's a Sixth Sense situation. Dear God, NO!!
My son just told me about his buddy named Sock, and I don't know if it's an imaginary friend or just an acceptable Brooklyn name.— Carrie Melago (@carriemelago) November 19, 2015
Playing w/ 6yos imaginary friend to get her to eat dinner. Apparently, I said the wrong thing b/c now she's looking at me like WTF man?— Robin O'Bryant (@robinobryant) August 18, 2015
My daughter just said, from the bathroom, 'Dad...dad...' & I was like 'Yeah?' And she was like, 'Not you, Dad. My imaginary friend's Dad.'— Brad Listi (@BradListi) March 11, 2014
My 2-year-old waived to an empty room and said, “Bye bye.”— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) October 13, 2014
She better have an imaginary friend because I am NOT paying for another exorcism
My kid has just berated his imaginary friend, 'Nuts', saying "It's NOT your time to shine, Nuts!"— Lottie Storey (@lottie_storey) September 26, 2017
Rolling ot Play-Do for son's imaginary friend's B-Day party!— Chris Cheline (@ChrisCheline) May 8, 2010
Just found out the kid I thought was my daughter's imaginary friend is actually real.— NyimaFunk (@NyimaFunk) February 21, 2014
Whoops.
My daughter's imaginary friend was named Lamerock. But she turned out fine! (Daughter. Not Lamerock, who evaporated.)— Stephanie Simon (@StephanieSimon_) June 28, 2016
If my daughter's imaginary friend won't talk to me then she shouldn't show up at dinnertime and expect to be fed.— Emily Cutler (@CutlerEmily) August 22, 2011
In case you thought kids like having siblings, my daughters fought over what color the dress is that's being worn by their imaginary friend.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 13, 2014
My daughter's imaginary friend, Ishi, died this week. I would ask for a moment of silence, but apparently she rose from the dead today— Anthony Mendez (@AnthonyVO) September 25, 2010
My son appears to have an imaginary friend, meaning, at three-years-old, he is already more popular than me.— James McMath (@MrJamesMcMath) November 9, 2012
It's a lonely day for a 5yo when even her imaginary friend won't play with her.— Amy Flory (@FunnyIsFamily) September 7, 2014
Just kicked out my son's imaginary friend for being too rowdy...— menik gooneratne (@menikgooneratne) March 29, 2016
My 5-year-old daughter just told her imaginary friend he texts her too much.— Molly Ball (@mollyesque) March 17, 2018
I thought I was doing okay but 20 minutes ago my daughter started talking to an imaginary friend called "Sam" in the voice of Scott Bakula.— Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) September 15, 2012
So my daughter has an imaginary friend now, a little girl called "Syllana" who is 4000 years old. I am fucking terrified.— THE PYRAMID (@robertflorence) December 4, 2010
There is a child currently sobbing because he doesn't have an imaginary friend and the other kids do and "that is just not fair!"— Jen Good (@buriedwithkids) August 23, 2013
OMG, this day just keeps getting btr. Got email from a "helpful" mom I barely know concerned about my son's imaginary friend.— Jackie MacDougall (@jackiemacd) December 5, 2008
I heard my 4-year-old arguing by herself.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 17, 2016
She doesn't have imaginary friends.
She has imaginary enemies.
Me to 3yo - "Hey, who is this buddy of yours?"— Fishy Snowboarder (@FishySnowborder) January 28, 2014
Wife - *whispers "He's an imaginary friend."
Me - "Oh, like our Twitter friends!"
My son says his imaginary friend has 2 dads and no mom. Dunno if I should be pleased from political POV or insulted from psychological POV.— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 19, 2013
Headed on a family trip today. My son just told me that he told his imaginary friend he cannot go with us cause it's a family trip.— Json314 (@Json314) March 4, 2010
My kids got in a screaming match over what imaginary food to feed their imaginary baby.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 23, 2018
They're ready for the internet.