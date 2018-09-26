PARENTING
09/26/2018 05:45 am ET

40 Funny Tweets From Parents About Their Kids' Imaginary Friends

"My daughter just got mad at me because I wouldn't give her imaginary friend a brownie before dinner."
headshot
By Caroline Bologna

Imaginary friends are a classic part of the childhood experience.

They can help foster creativity and other kinds of imaginative play ... or act as scapegoats for kids to blame when they get into trouble. And because to the slew of horror movies featuring haunted children, kids’ imaginary friends can also scare the bejeezus out of their parents.

Thankfully, parents can head to Twitter to share their frightening and LOL-worthy experiences. Here are 40 funny tweets about kids’ imaginary friends. 

headshot
Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Family And Relationships Children Imaginary Friend
40 Funny Tweets From Parents About Their Kids' Imaginary Friends
CONVERSATIONS