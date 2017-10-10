40 Hours After Las Vegas Massacre I Checked Into The Mandalay Bay Casino. Here's My Report.

The author, standing outside the Mandalay Bay casino, 40 hours after the worst gun massacre in US history.

40 hours after the worst gun massacre in US history, I got in my car, and drove 275 miles from my home in Los Angeles… to Las Vegas. I checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. I paid about $350 bucks for a room on the 34th floor, overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard and the music venue that hosted the Harvest 91 Festival.

My room was just 2 floors above… and down the hall from the room rented by the shooter.

From my room, I could see the broken windows on his room.

Our view of the concert venue was nearly identical.

I went to the Mandalay Bay because I knew that in the aftermath of yet another gun massacre, reactions would be cliché…

A memorial will be set up where thoughtful people drop off balloons, teddy bears and candles.

Media figures would encourage us to donate to charities that will cover the medical expenses of the survivors…and pay for the burials of those who were murdered.

Some people will go on Facebook and other social media and demand new gun regulations.

Some people will go on Facebook and social media and say “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”

Some people will say “Shame on you for politicizing a tragedy. Now isn’t the time to talk about guns.”

People on the left will be outraged and insist we do something to prevent the kind of massacre that happened at the Harvest 91 Festival.

People on the right will repeat their mantra “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

This outrage and debate would last a few days… and then collectively we’d all move on – from the worst gun massacre in US history -- distracted by some other national outrage… political scandal or must win baseball game.

I knew this pattern because we’ve been on the other side of massacres at Sandy Hook, the Pulse Nightclub, Virginia Tech, San Bernardino, Fort Hood, Columbine… and too many more.

This time I just couldn’t stand for the same old bullshit… I thought if I went to Las Vegas with my camera, I could make a video that might make people reconsider what they thought about gun control… to make gun advocates recognize that we already have SOME restrictions on weapons, like you can’t own a bazooka, and that it’s now time to add some weapons to the list of things individuals are prohibited from owning – and to help those opposed to guns recognize that the vast preponderance of gun owners use their weapons lawfully and don’t massacre people. My hope is that this video could reduce or better yet, prevent, these all to frequent national fucking nightmares.

So, here’s the video...