40 Stunning Photos Of Women Working Around The World

Because women's work can be anything from a butcher to a bullfighter.
By Alanna Vagianos and Damon Dahlen
Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images
Lea Vincens is a rejoneadora -- or a bullfighter who mounts a horse in the ring -- in Huelva, Spain. 

This is what “women’s work” looks like. 

And, no, it doesn’t consist only of cooking in the kitchen or raising children (although those things are definitely still work). Women’s work looks like anything you can think of: a butcher, a bullfighter, a soccer coach, a wrestler, a bus driver, a religious leader, a production designer, a police officer, a weightlifter, a bike mechanic, a real estate agent, a barber ― the list goes on and on. 

To honor the varying types of work women do this International Women’s Day, HuffPost rounded up 40 photos of women working in different industries around the globe. From sailors to scientists to taxi drivers ― scroll below to see 40 captivating photos of women working around the world.  

  • Kenya
    PATRICIA ESTEVE/Getty Images
    Sarah Achieng is a 31-year-old professional boxer and sports administrator. Here she poses after her training session at a gym in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 27, 2018.
  • Mexico
    OMAR TORRES/Getty Images
    Professional wrestler Cristal poses for a photograph in her training gym on Feb. 9, 2018, in Mexico City.
  • Somalia
    MUSTAFA SAEED/Getty Images
    Soccer coach and player Marwa Mauled Abdi, 24, poses at Ubah fitness center in Hargeisa, Somalia, on March 1, 2018.
  • Japan
    KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images
    Firefighter Ran Namise, 24, poses in front of a fire engine at Kojimachi Fire Station in Tokyo on Feb. 23, 2018.
  • Mali
    MICHELE CATTANI/Getty Images
    Houssa Nientao, 64, is one of the few female Muslim monks, also known as "marabouts," in Bamako, Mali. Here she poses in a room on Feb. 20, 2018.
  • Cuba
    ADALBERTO ROQUE/Getty Images
    Yordanka Masfollor, 34, has a Ph.D. in chemical sciences. Here she poses for a picture at a biotechnology laboratory in Havana on March 2, 2018.
  • Spain
    CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images
    Lea Vincens, 33, is a rejoneadora (a bullfighter who mounts a horse with a lance). Here she poses at the Aracena bullring in Huelva, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018.
  • Greece
    LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/Getty Images
    Rania Rapti, a butcher, poses in her family's business in Athens, Greece, on March 5, 2018.
  • Pakistan
    ABDUL MAJEED/Getty Images
    Zahida, a police assistance sub-inspector, poses for a photograph at a police academy in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Feb. 26, 2018.
  • Sierra Leone
    ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images
    Gold prospector Awa Kamara, 65, poses for a photograph in the Pampana River on March 5, 2018, near Mekeni, Sierra Leone.
  • Iraq
    AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Getty Images
    Huda Salem, a 20-year-old member of the Iraqi national weightlifting team, trains at a gym in Baghdad on Feb. 22, 2018.
  • El Salvador
    MARVIN RECINOS/Getty Images
    Nicol Gomez, 37, is a guardian at the La Esperanza prison in San Salvador, El Salvador. Here she poses for a portrait in front of a group of prisoners practicing yoga on March 4, 2018.
  • Uganda
    ISAAC KASAMANI/Getty Images
    Farmer Bettina Tumuhaise, 41, poses at her pigsty in Zirobwe, Uganda, on March 2, 2018. 
  • Lebanon
    JOSEPH EID/Getty Images
    Ray Bassil, 29, is a Lebanese trapshooting champion and UNDP youth and gender goodwill ambassador. Here she poses for a photo at the shooting club in Adma, Lebanon, on Feb. 9, 2018.
  • Kuwait
    YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/Getty Images
    Mai Ibrahim Al-Mesad is a project manager of the maritime section of the Jaber Al-Ahmad Causeway in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Here she poses for a picture at the construction site on March 4, 2018.
  • Senegal
    SEYLLOU/Getty Images
    Mechanic and garage co-owner Fatou Sylla poses on Feb. 28, 2018, at her garage in Dakar, Senegal.
  • China
    FRED DUFOUR/Getty Images
    Taxi driver Yang Fengxia, 45, poses in the street in Hancheng, China, on Feb. 16, 2018.
  • India
    SHAMMI MEHRA/Getty Images
    Kuldeep Kaur, 51, is an Indian watch woman for the Bhangiwal village near Mehatpur, India. Here she walks with a flashlight during her night round on Feb. 24, 2018.
  • France
    FRED TANNEAU/Getty Images
    Sailor Marie Rouffet poses for a picture in the port of Le Guilvinec, France, on Feb. 16, 2018.
  • Pakistan
    ARIF ALI/Getty Images
    First responder Samra Akram Zia poses for a photograph with her motorcycle ambulance in Lahore, Pakistan, on Feb. 24, 2018.
  • Portugal
    PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images
    Barber Dalia Antunes, 44, poses at the Oliveira Barbershop in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 3, 2018.
  • Spain
    CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images
    Cristina Munoz Ferraro, 37, is a real estate agent at Remax Family. Here she poses for a picture at the Remax Family office in Sevilla, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2018. 
  • U.S.
    VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
    Production designer Hannah Beachler poses for a picture in West Hollywood, California, on Feb. 22, 2018. She designed the world of Wakanda in the recent film "Black Panther." 
  • Egypt
    KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images
    Asmaa Megahed is a 31-year-old Egyptian carpenter. Here she poses for a picture at her workshop in the Abdeen district in downtown Cairo on Feb. 26, 2018.
  • Guatemala
    JOHAN ORDONEZ/Getty Images
    Guatemalan deputy and human rights activist Nineth Montenegro poses for pictures at the Congress in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on March 1, 2018.
  • Sudan
    STEFANIE GLINSKI/Getty Images
    Security guard Marlin Keji John, 30, poses in Juba, Sudan, on Feb. 22, 2018. 
  • Chile
    CLAUDIO REYES/Getty Images
    Boxer Carolina "Crespita" Rodriguez, 34, poses for a picture in Santiago, Chile, on March 1, 2018. 
  • U.S.
    JASON REDMOND/Getty Images
    Wendy Lawrence, 58, is a retired U.S. Navy captain and former NASA astronaut. Here she's pictured by the space shuttle trainer that was used for astronaut training on Feb. 28, 2018. It's now at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
  • France
    PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images
    Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, the only female three-starred Michelin chef in France and one of a handful in the world, poses on March 2, 2018, in the kitchen of her restaurant La Maison Pic in Valence, France.
  • India
    CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images
    Anny Divya, 31, is a pilot who became the youngest woman in the world to captain the Boeing 777 aircraft. Here she poses next to planes at the Indian Air Force Museum in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2018.

