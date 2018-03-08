40 Stunning Photos Of Women Working Around The World

This is what “women’s work” looks like.

And, no, it doesn’t consist only of cooking in the kitchen or raising children (although those things are definitely still work). Women’s work looks like anything you can think of: a butcher, a bullfighter, a soccer coach, a wrestler, a bus driver, a religious leader, a production designer, a police officer, a weightlifter, a bike mechanic, a real estate agent, a barber ― the list goes on and on.

To honor the varying types of work women do this International Women’s Day, HuffPost rounded up 40 photos of women working in different industries around the globe. From sailors to scientists to taxi drivers ― scroll below to see 40 captivating photos of women working around the world.