40 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 4-Year-Olds

Life with a 4-year-old is no cakewalk.
They may be out of the “terrible twos” and beyond the “threenager” phase, but there’s still plenty of angst and chaos to go around.
Fortunately, there’s humor too. We’ve rounded up 40 hilarious tweets about parenting 4-year-olds. Keep scrolling for some truly funny anecdotes and reflections.
The 4 yr old is wandering the house in a life jacket, crying b/c it's clipped. He also cried when I unclipped it.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) July 18, 2017
We don't even own a boat.
4-year-old: "Mommy, I accidentally flushed the potty over and over and the pee-pee water flowed everywhere, so I ran away."— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) March 6, 2017
Happy Monday!
Hell hath no fury like a 4yo whose apple slices are on the wrong side of the plate.— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) September 27, 2017
Apparently my 4yo doesn’t “believe in underwear anymore.” Which chapter covers this in my parenting handbook?— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) October 14, 2017
4yo from the other room: I love you, Mama.— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 30, 2017
Me: Aww, I love you too!
4, angrily: No, that was my doll saying it to her mommy!
4yo put her underwear on backward twice in a row so she cried in my arms and now we’re eating cupcakes and I think this is practice for when our cycles sync up someday.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) October 4, 2017
I'm pretty sure my 4yo took the whole sand box home in her shoes.— Jeff Wild (@jiffywild) November 18, 2017
Took the 4 year old to the playground; we stayed for 45 minutes & 1,253 "Yes, I'm watching!"s long.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 10, 2017
4-year-old: Did you know you can put cheese on anything?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 19, 2017
Me: What?
4: *intense whisper* ANYTHING.
For a kid who thinks cowboy boots and swim trunks are a good combination, my 4yo sure is meticulous about picking which pumpkin to take home— Salty Mermaid (@Jenn_H_Scott) October 12, 2017
My 4yo just asked me if I was there when we went to Disney 6 weeks ago for 5 days, so I’m obviously making a huge impact in her life.— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 7, 2017
My 4yo is crying because someone said his green shirt was green but no he is NOT tired so don't even think it.— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) August 28, 2017
Just had an argument with 4yo about whether or not she can have a snack while on the toilet, in case you were wondering what kids are like.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) March 27, 2017
I love my 4yo. But when she yells "mom your legs are so hairy!" in the middle of a crowded mall, I have no choice but to deny all relation.— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 10, 2017
Listening to a 4yo play with their little sibling is what I imagine a future dictator sounds like at that age.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) March 15, 2017
4-year-old: The cookies look cold. I should warm them up.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 23, 2017
Me: You can't use the microwave.
4: I can use my belly.
Yelp, but just my 4yo reviewing floors under restaurant tables.— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 30, 2017
My 4 year old son asked me why I was putting on makeup and I said "To make me look pretty." He replied "I don't think it's working."— Chutup (@Chutup) September 23, 2017
At 430am I told my 4yo it was too early to be awake and then we laughed and laughed and then he put on a show and I cried into my coffee.— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) October 23, 2017
My 4yo said “I can hug you as hard as 100,” and once she did, I realized every other level of hug I’ve gotten has been bullshit.— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 14, 2017
If you ever want to see how patient you are, watch a 4 yr old try to zip up their jacket. You should be canonized for sainthood after that.— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) February 22, 2016
I thought someone had opened a portal to the underworld in my kitchen but it was just my 4yo shrieking because her brother ate the last frozen waffle.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) November 25, 2017
Monday: Loves broccoli— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) July 26, 2016
Tuesday: Hates broccoli. It's gross. How can you feed this to me? Oh the humanity..
My life with a 4 year old...
With classics like "I like you, but not as much as the rest of our family," I feel our 4yo would dominate the greeting card industry.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) March 24, 2016
If you were wondering, when your 4 year old asks you if she can cut her hair, there's a 100% chance it's because she already did.— Court (@Discourt) July 6, 2016
My 4yo burst into tears because no one complimented her new haircut. Shoutout to her future husband.— SpacedMom (@copymama) August 31, 2017
4-year-old: I don't have anything to wear.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 8, 2017
Me: You have an entire closet full of clothes.
4: I don't have any capes.
My 4yo just snuggled close and said, " you're the best mom in the world." Awwwww— Salty Mermaid (@Jenn_H_Scott) November 28, 2017
I mean, he totally burped in my face right afterward, but awwww.
4yo: "Daddy, would you like one of my blueberries?"— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) June 26, 2016
Me: "Thank you for sharing! It's so good!"
4yo: "BAHAHAHAHA... I LICKED IT FIRST!!"
Oh.
I don't wanna say my 4yo is unfocused but this am instead of brushing his teeth he took off his underpants & slingshot them into the toilet.— Toulouse and Tonic (@toulouseNtonic) August 18, 2016
4yo: You're a good dad.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) June 20, 2016
Me: Thanks.
4yo: You'd be better if you said yes more.
Me: Okay.
4yo: Can I have ice cream? Think about what I said.
Not saying I deserve a gold medal in parenting, but it's 4:47 PM and my 4yo just yelled "FINE THEN, I'M GOING TO BED!" So you be the judge.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 18, 2016
Best vacation destinations according to my 4-year-old:— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 20, 2016
3) McDonald's play place
2) car wash
1) sidewalk where she saw a dog that one time
COOKBOOK: The whole family will love these delicious flavors of fall— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) November 7, 2016
4 Y.O: It tastes like deer poop and shark poop and every kind of poop
My 4 year old: " But why? But why? But why? But why? But why?...."— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) August 30, 2016
Me: pic.twitter.com/DdCyZh9aMK
Dad: *angrily* Why did you bite your brother?— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) December 14, 2017
4yo: I DIDN’T BITE HIM, I squeezed him with my teeth.
My 4yo was discussing what's better between Hello Kitty and My Little Pony and I actually had an informed opinion on it. This is my life.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 14, 2017
Say, "Why are you sticky?" 53x today...— Travis Bone (@FinallyHeSleeps) April 1, 2016
Congratulations. You now know what it's like to have a 4yo.
4yo: Can you help me find that book with the pictures and the letters and all those colors?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 6, 2016
Looks like my Friday night just planned itself.
After days stranded at sea on the edge of starvation, my 4yo is rescued & given bread:— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 1, 2017
“This has seeds on it,” she scoffs, pushing it away.