41 Photos Of Presidential Pets Over Time

United States presidents and their families have almost always had pets while serving in office. Going all the way back to George Washington, many presidents have cared for dogs and horses, while others have brought slightly more exotic animals to the White House.

In fact, every president except James Polk and Andrew Johnson had a pet for at least part of his time in office.

President Donald Trump bucks this tradition, as the first POTUS in about 150 years to have no known pets at the White House. (Vice President Mike Pence’s family has a few pets, however, including the now rather well-known Marlon Bundo.)

Many presidential pets have also become famous in their own right, like Warren G. Harding’s Laddie Boy and Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Fala. As March is the month of National Puppy Day and Respect Your Cat Day, we’ve rounded up photos of presidential pets for animal lovers and history buffs alike.

Grover Cleveland (1885–1889, 1893–1897)

President Grover Cleveland and his family had a number of pets at the White House, including dogs and exotic birds. First Lady Frances Cleveland was apparently a real animal lover, and the family continued to care for pets after leaving the White House.

Bettmann via Getty Images Cleveland with his pet dog.

Library of Congress via Getty Images Cleveland with his son, Francis, and dog.

Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893)

President Benjamin Harrison’s pets included dogs and opossums. Some of his grandchildren, who also lived at the White House, had a billy goat called Old Whiskers.

Photo 12 via Getty Images President Harrison's son, Russell, outside the White House with his children and family pets.

Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909)

President Theodore Roosevelt also had a large number of pets. In 1908, the Washington Evening Star reportedly wrote, “There is no home in Washington so full of pets of high and low degree as is the White House, and those pets not only occupy the attention of the children, but the President is himself their good friend, and has a personal interest in every one of them.”

Library of Congress via Getty Images President Roosevelt's son, Quentin, and his pony, Algonquin in 1902.

Historical via Getty Images Roosevelt with his family at Oyster Bay in New York.

Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921)

President Woodrow Wilson’s pets included dogs, cats and birds. He also had a flock of sheep that grazed on the White House lawn.

Bettmann via Getty Images Sheep grazing on the White House Lawn in 1918.

Warren G. Harding (1921-1923)

President Warren G. Harding had a Airedale terrier named Laddie Boy, who became a bit of a celebrity during his time at the White House. Harding also reportedly had an English bulldog and a squirrel named Pete.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Laddie Boy greets harding at the White House.

FPG via Getty Images Harding and his wife, Florence, watching an annual White House Easter event with Laddie Boy, circa 1922.

Calvin Coolidge (1923-1929)

President Calvin Coolidge had menagerie that could rival a zoo’s collection. His most famous animal was Billy the pygmy hippopotamus, though he also had a bobcat, donkey, wallaby, antelope, lion cubs, raccoons, dogs, cats, birds ... and more!

Universal History Archive via Getty Images Coolidge with his dog, Rob Roy, in 1924.

PhotoQuest via Getty Images First Lady Grace Coolidge with her pet raccoon at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 1927.

Herbert Hoover (1929-1933)

President Herbert Hoover had many dogs, including a Belgian shepherd named King Tut.

PhotoQuest via Getty Images Hoover with King Tut in the 1930s.

Library of Congress via Getty Images White House kennel master Robert R. Robinson stands with three of Hoover's dogs: (from left to right) Buckeye, King Tut and Gillette.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt had a famous Scottish terrier named Fala. His family had other dogs as well, including another Scottish terrier named Meggie, a German shepherd named Major and an English setter named Winks.

Universal History Archive via Getty Images Roosevelt with Fala in 1941.

Bettmann via Getty Images Fala on his birthday in 1942.

Harry S. Truman (1945-1953)

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman received a cocker spaniel puppy named Feller from a woman in his home state of Missouri. The Trumans weren’t very interested in having a presidential pet, so they gave him to their personal physician, Dr. Graham. Truman’s daughter Margaret also had an Irish setter named Mike for a brief time.

Bettmann via Getty Images Feller poses for the first time at the White House in 1947.

Bettmann via Getty Images Margaret at the White House with Mike.

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, had a Weimaraner named Heidi and a pet parakeet.

Ed Clark via Getty Images First Lady Mamie Eisenhower with Heidi and her granddaughter Barbara Anne in 1958.

Ed Clark via Getty Images First Lady Mamie Eisenhower poses with pet Weimaraner Heidi, who had just been awarded a lifetime membership to the Tailwaggers Club in 1958.

John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)

The Kennedy family had a number of dogs and horses, as well as other pets like hamsters and parakeets.

Historical via Getty Images Kennedy family dogs Charlie (a Welsh terrier) and Pushinka (a mixed-breed dog given as a gift from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev).

Bettmann via Getty Images Kennedy with Charlie in 1962.

PhotoQuest via Getty Images Kennedy with his children and their pony, Macaroni.

Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969)

President Lyndon B. Johnson had beagles, a collie and a terrier mix. The family also reportedly had hamsters and lovebirds during his White House tenure.

Bettmann via Getty Images The Johnson family posing with their beagles in 1964.

Bettmann via Getty Images Johnson's beagles wear campaign buttons in 1964.

Bettmann via Getty Images Johnson plays with terrier mix Yuki in 1968.

Richard Nixon (1969-1974)

President Richard Nixon had a poodle named Vicky, a terrier named Pasha and an Irish settler named King Timahoe. Before he was president, Nixon had a cocker spaniel named Checkers, who became the namesake for a famous speech he gave during his vice presidential campaign in 1952.

Bettmann via Getty Images King Timahoe, Pasha and Vicky on the White House lawn in 1969.

Pictorial Parade via Getty Images Nixon greets his dogs outside the White House in 1970.

Gerald Ford (1974-1977)

President Gerald Ford had a golden retriever named Liberty, who had a litter of puppies while in the White House. The Fords kept one of the puppies and named her Misty. Ford’s daughter, Susan, also had a Siamese cat named Shan.

David Hume Kennerly via Getty Images Ford playing with Liberty at the White House Executive Residence in 1975.

Historical via Getty Images The Ford family celebrating Christmas in 1976 with Liberty and Misty.

Jimmy Carter (1977-1981)

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter’s daughter Amy received a border collie mix named Grits as a gift from her teacher. The family later returned the dog to her teacher. The Carters also reportedly had an Afghan hound named Lewis Brown and Siamese cat named Misty Malarky Ying Yang.

Bettmann via Getty Images Amy Carter holds Grits in 1977.

Ronald Reagan (1981-1989)

President Ronald Reagan had a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Rex and a Bouvier des Flandres named Lucky. They also had a few other dogs, who mostly lived at their California ranch, along with their horses.

Diana Walker via Getty Images The Reagans return from Camp David with Lucky in 1985.

Pete Souza via Getty Images Reagan holds Rex in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in 1986.

Time Life Pictures via Getty Images The Reagans play with dogs at their ranch in 1982.

George H.W. Bush (1989-1993)

President George H.W. Bush had an English springer spaniel named Millie ― the subject and “author” of the bestselling Millie’s Book: As Dictated to Barbara Bush. Millie had six puppies while in the White House ― including Bush’s beloved Ranger.

Historical via Getty Images Bush on the White House lawn with Millie and her puppies.

Time Life Pictures via Getty Images Bush with Ranger and his granddaughter Marshall in 1989.

Bill Clinton (1993-2001)

President Bill Clinton’s White House pets included Socks the cat and Buddy the chocolate Labrador retriever.

Larry Downing via Getty Images Socks at the White House in 1994

STR New / Reuters Clinton with Buddy in 1997.

Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images Then-First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton poses with Socks and Buddy in 1999.

George W. Bush (2001-2009)

President George W. Bush had an English springer spaniel named Spot (Millie’s puppy), two Scottish terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley and a cat named India aka “Willie.” A longhorn cow also lived at the family’s ranch in Texas.

William Philpott / Reuters Bush with Spot and Barney at the White House in 2001.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters The Bushes carrying Barney and Miss Beazley.

Barack Obama (2009-2017)

President Barack Obama had two Portuguese water dogs named Sunny and Bo at the White House.

Handout via Getty Images The Obamas with Sunny and Bo on Easter Sunday 2015.