41 Tweets For Parents Who Run On Coffee And Wine

When you’re a parent, it takes a lot to get through the day. Or maybe it just takes coffee. And wine.
In honor of all the parents who run on these twin elixirs of life, we’ve rounded up some hilariously relatable tweets on the subject. Cheers!
If a parent tells you they don't have a favorite they're lying. Coffee is their favorite.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) November 28, 2017
Five Little Monkeys jumping on the bed— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) May 1, 2017
One fell off and bumped his head
Mama sipped wine and said, "told ya."
Before kids: "Oh I don't drink coffee"— Wendy S. (@maughammom) June 16, 2016
1 kid: "I'll have one cup, lots of cream & sugar"
2 kids: "THE WHOLE POT BLACK YES I KNOW IT'S HOT"
All parents want is to just get through half a cup of coffee before someone starts crying about putting on socks.— 🎄Sarcastic Mommy🎄 (@sarcasticmommy4) November 11, 2015
Shout out to my five year old for always being there for me.— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) November 15, 2017
Like every time I think about giving up wine she reminds me why I shouldn’t..
Me, to kids: "Yes, I'll play, as soon as I finish my coffee."— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) July 3, 2017
(Genius! We all know parents never get to actually finish a cup of coffee.)
The recipe never mentions how much wine you will need to get through baking cookies with your kids.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 21, 2016
Things before coffee = Nope.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) November 28, 2017
Wife: *gift wraps a bottle of wine*— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) December 19, 2017
Me: Who's that for?
Wife: Me.
I didn't have time to have my coffee before drop off this morning. Anyway. Hopefully I brought them to the right school.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 22, 2016
How do you get a red wine stain off a baby?— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) March 3, 2013
Just made a coffee instead of having a 3pm wine, god I'm such a health nut— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 5, 2017
Me: I prevented a tantrum.— dadpression (@Dadpression) February 21, 2018
Wife: How?
Me: I found the wine opener.
Wife: Oh, it was MY tantrum.
If I didn't have kids, I would have to live my life not knowing which wine pairs best with Dino nuggets.— 🎄Sarcastic Mommy🎄 (@sarcasticmommy4) March 28, 2017
My mom always had a coffee cup in the bathroom, and it always grossed me out. Today in my first week home as a parent I drank my coffee on the actual toilet. pic.twitter.com/cJnzkLwbXT— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) January 15, 2018
Parenting Level: Approving my kids' friends based on which parents I think would drink wine with me during playdates.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) May 7, 2015
I'd love a VIP line at my coffee shop for parents whose kids have never slept well— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) September 15, 2016
"I got in a fight at Michaels over glitter glue once, so you should probably step aside."— Lady Lawya 🍾🎉 (@Parkerlawyer) May 5, 2017
-Me, to a guy buying the last of my favorite wine
Before coffee: I'm a hot mess.— Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) December 16, 2017
After coffee: I'm a caffeinated hot mess.
Watching out the window for husband to get home with my wine & this is the adult version of waiting for the ice cream truck— Valerie ❤️s Presents (@ValeeGrrl) March 10, 2017
If you invite me to your kid's morning birthday party and don't give me coffee then I'll invite you to my kid's night party and not give you wine.— Kelcey Kintner (@mamabirddiaries) December 2, 2017
Nap time is dead. In memoriam, we ask that you send wine in lieu of flowers.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) October 10, 2016
If anyone tells you I'm rude or bitchy, keep in mind that today I apologized to the microwave when I spilled coffee in it.— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) December 20, 2017
Didn't realize how much motherhood had changed me until I army crawled in & out of my sleeping baby's room to get my 1/2 cup of cold coffee.— Ash (@adult_mom) March 16, 2016
It's not fair how parents drink all the coffee but the caffeine goes straight to the kids.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) July 28, 2017
My 1-year-old threw her grapes on the ground and stomped on them. I’d clean them up, but I’m halfway to wine.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 23, 2013
Me: "This wine isn't very good."— Foxy Wine Pocket (@FoxyWinePocket) November 29, 2017
Also me: "I'll just finish it to clean up things."
I was doing dishes tonight & my 3yo said, "Wine. Mommy need wine."— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) July 10, 2017
So now she's my favorite.
There's no calm before the storm quite like drinking coffee before the kids wake up.— SHANtilly Lace (@theshantilly) June 29, 2017
My son announced a plan to "trap" Santa that involves cookies and wine and I was like not gonna lie that shit will absolutely work— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 20, 2017
Plan: put kids to bed, drink a glass of wine— here comes the son (@idtweetforever) November 29, 2017
Real life: put kids to bed, drink a glass of wi...
Put kids back to bed, take a sip of wine
Stick wine glass in fridge, put kids to bed again
Get out wine, sit on couch, fall asleep
If you haven't told your kids that wine is made out of whiny children then congratulations I guess you're a better parent than me.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 15, 2016
I've been on a trip and really miss my kids...wait this coffee tastes weird. It's like all hot and stuff.— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) January 25, 2016
Was just thinking Wife's move of holding wine high and steady as child jumps on lap is probably something a lot of moms have perfected— dadpression (@Dadpression) July 24, 2016
Telling a 2 year old "Don't make a mess" is like asking me to give up wine. It just ain't gonna happen.— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) April 8, 2015
Moms know how to persevere. We'll reheat 1 cup of coffee over & over again because we WILL drink our coffee hot if it's the last thing we do— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) September 7, 2017
Doing homework with your kids really shows you what you're made of. Currently I'm made of tears, rage and wine.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) April 20, 2017
Non-parents gift guide for toddlers: Buy boxed wine. When the parents are done with the wine, the kid can play with the box. Win-win.— Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) September 4, 2016
Me: what should I do?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 8, 2017
Dentist: stop eating sugar, drinking coffee and wine, cut back on stress..
Me: right but like realistically
Any Mom that has to attend two Christmas concerts should be met at the door with wine.— Chelle (@FabMommy29) December 14, 2017
Sleep is for the weak-I whisper as I cry into my 5th cup of coffee.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) December 18, 2017