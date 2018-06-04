It’s no secret that passengers have gotten more relaxed in their flying apparel over the years, and flight attendant uniforms have seen dramatic changes too.

From statement-making hats to leg-baring shorts, attire for cabin crews has evolved over the past century of commercial air travel. Southwest Airlines, for instance, used to design uniforms around the axiom that sex sells tickets.

Many airlines have collaborated with prominent designers like Balenciaga and Emilio Pucci to refresh their flight attendants’ looks. Just last week, Delta began utilizing new crew uniforms designed by Zac Posen.

We’ve rounded up 47 photos showing flight attendant uniforms from the 1930s to the present. Keep scrolling for a look at cabin crew style through the years (including back in the day when it was still the norm to call flight attendants stewardesses).