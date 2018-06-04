STYLE & BEAUTY
47 Stunning Photos Of Flight Attendant Uniforms Over The Years

From statement-making accessories to evolving skirt lengths.
By Caroline Bologna

It’s no secret that passengers have gotten more relaxed in their flying apparel over the years, and flight attendant uniforms have seen dramatic changes too. 

From statement-making hats to leg-baring shorts, attire for cabin crews has evolved over the past century of commercial air travel. Southwest Airlines, for instance, used to design uniforms around the axiom that sex sells tickets.

Many airlines have collaborated with prominent designers like Balenciaga and Emilio Pucci to refresh their flight attendants’ looks. Just last week, Delta began utilizing new crew uniforms designed by Zac Posen.

We’ve rounded up 47 photos showing flight attendant uniforms from the 1930s to the present. Keep scrolling for a look at cabin crew style through the years (including back in the day when it was still the norm to call flight attendants stewardesses).

  • 1930
    ullstein bild Dtl. / Getty Images
    Often considered the first female flight attendant in history, 25-year-old registered nurse Ellen Church from Iowa welcomes a traveler at the door of a Boeing 80 A for Boeing Air Transport in 1930.
  • 1940
    John Swope / Getty Images
    Two flight attendants with actor Tyrone Power on TWA’s Stratoliner in 1940.
  • 1940s
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images
    A Canadian Colonial Airways flight attendant with a tray of food and refreshments in the 1940s.
  • Circa 1945
    Archive Photos / Getty Images
    Eastern Airlines flight stewards pose in their uniforms in front of their aircraft, circa 1945.
  • Circa 1945
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images
    Twin sisters Barbara and Sheila Gordon wearing their flight attendant uniforms in England, circa 1945.
  • Circa 1946
    Margaret Bourke-White / Getty Images
    An Air India flight attendant, circa 1946.
  • Circa 1947
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
    Avianca Airlines, Pan American Airways and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines stewardesses in San Juan, Puerto Rico, circa 1947.
  • 1952
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
    A flight attendant looks over the passenger list of a British West Indian Airlines plane at the Piarco International Airport in Piarco, Trinidad, in 1952.
  • 1955
    George Rinhart / Getty Images
    Uniforms worn in the 25 years since “sky girls” first went aloft, modeled by United Airlines stewardesses. From left, Carol Roos, in United’s original 1930 outfit; Carol L. Smith, 1933; Ruth Warren, 1936; Connie Ammon, 1937; Norma Banks, 1939; Nancy Riley, 1941 and Aldys Holmes, 1955.
  • 1958
    Hy Peskin Archive / Getty Images
    Sue Kehner, a flight attendant for National Airlines, circa 1958 in Miami.
  • 1958
    Peter Stackpole / Getty Images
    Flight attendants serve food and drinks to passengers on a Japan Airlines plane in 1958.
  • 1958
    Keystone / Getty Images
    Nigerian Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa greets stewardess Christina Twsela after the inaugural flight of Nigerian Airways in 1958.
  • 1960
    ullstein bild / Getty Images
    A South African stewardess in 1960.
  • 1963
    New York Post Archives / Getty Images
    Three flight attendants spoke out at a press conference in 1963 about American Airlines’ policy of retiring them at the age of 32.
  • 1965
    Bettmann / Getty Images
    United Airlines’ Capt. L.L. Treece escorts stewardesses Carol DiPasalegne and JoAnn Tartaul to the crew lounge after a trip from Chicago in 1965.
  • 1965
    Bettmann / Getty Images
    Emilio Pucci designed this 1965 uniform for Braniff International Airways hostesses.
  • 1960s
    Hans Neleman / Getty Images
    Flight attendants serving beverages on an LAN Airways flight in the 1960s.
  • 1967
    Wesley / Getty Images
    Felicity Downer models a new British United Airways stewardess uniform at Gatwick Airport outside London in 1967.
  • 1967
    Susan Wood / Getty Images
    A stewardess in 1967 in a billboard ad campaign for American Airlines.
  • 1968
    Dean Conger / Getty Images
    A United Airlines flight attendant in a simulated passenger compartment of a Douglas DC-10 in 1968.
  • 1969
    PA Images / Getty Images
    Balenciaga designed Air France crew uniforms that debuted in 1969.
  • 1969
    PA Images / Getty Images
    Three Air France air hostesses at London’s Heathrow Airport wearing new uniforms designed by Balenciaga in 1969.
  • 1969
    Dick Darrell / Getty Images
    Air Canada stewardesses model new uniforms in 1969.
  • 1970s
    Bettmann / Getty Images
    A 1970s hostess uniform by Emilio Pucci for Braniff International Airways.
  • 1970
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images
    A Cambrian Air Services flight attendant uniform in 1970.
  • 1971
    Evening Standard / Getty Images
    Air hostesses just before welcoming passengers in 1971.
  • 1971
    Central Press / Getty Images
    Stewardess Cynthia Robertson holds a Bengal tiger cub while modeling the new synthetic tiger fur uniform for National Airlines in 1971.
  • 1972
    Alan Band / Keystone / Getty Images
    Stewardesses working for Southwest Airlines in 1972, when the company followed the dictum that sex sells seats.
  • 1972
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images
    Pan-Am World Airways stewardesses in 1972.
  • 1972
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images
    Royal dressmaker Hardy Amies designed these 1972 British Airways uniforms.

