49 High paying Jobs you can get without a college degree

The marketing case for getting a college degree for the longest time has been you will make 1 million dollars more then a high school graduate over the course of your professional career. But as your favorite rappers, favorite rapper Jay’Z so eloquently puts it, “Men lie, women lie but numbers don’t lie” and if you really do the numbers, working a $50,000 job for 20 years will give you the same million dollars over the course of your professional career degree or no degree.

While I don’t feel like having a debate with people who think that because you show people an alternative to going to a traditional college or university, some how you are anti-education instead of pro rapid acquisition of skills, and anti debilitating debt.

Back in the day having a college degree was without a doubt one of the surest ways of securing a high paying job, but not anymore! In a world where costs of undertaking college degree have skyrocketed to all-time highs, this class of jobs presents a clear-cut pathway to achieving financial freedom for those who’d rather sit out the bandwagon adoption of what many have described as ‘modern-day slavery’ – Student Loans.

So, college degree aside, what do I need and what are my options?

Aside from determination and the passion for succeeding, the basic requirement for jobs in this category is a high school diploma. Some, however, require prospective employees to undergo a skills acquisition, industry certification or paid internship/apprenticeship program or my personal favorite Youtube University. Whatever the case, you’re assured a median annual salary of no less than $50k which is by all means above the national average salary scale.

Now for the full list: