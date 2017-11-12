49 High paying Jobs you can get without a college degree

The marketing case for getting a college degree for the longest time has been you will make 1 million dollars more then a high school graduate over the course of your professional career. But as your favorite rappers, favorite rapper Jay’Z so eloquently puts it, “Men lie, women lie but numbers don’t lie” and if you really do the numbers, working a $50,000 job for 20 years will give you the same million dollars over the course of your professional career degree or no degree.
While I don’t feel like having a debate with people who think that because you show people an alternative to going to a traditional college or university, some how you are anti-education instead of pro rapid acquisition of skills, and anti debilitating debt.
Back in the day having a college degree was without a doubt one of the surest ways of securing a high paying job, but not anymore! In a world where costs of undertaking college degree have skyrocketed to all-time highs, this class of jobs presents a clear-cut pathway to achieving financial freedom for those who’d rather sit out the bandwagon adoption of what many have described as ‘modern-day slavery’ – Student Loans.
So, college degree aside, what do I need and what are my options?
Aside from determination and the passion for succeeding, the basic requirement for jobs in this category is a high school diploma. Some, however, require prospective employees to undergo a skills acquisition, industry certification or paid internship/apprenticeship program or my personal favorite Youtube University. Whatever the case, you’re assured a median annual salary of no less than $50k which is by all means above the national average salary scale.
Now for the full list:
- IT tech support-Job Description: Providing IT help and support for organizations $50,00
- Online Course instructor- Job Description: Creating and/or managing online course facilitation $51,000
- Property Manager Job Description: Manage and maintain properties on behalf of clients $54,000
- Web Developer Job Description: Development and maintenance of websites and web applications $60,000
- Cable/internet/phone Installer-Job Description:Installation of supporting infrastructure for mobile, cable and internet technologies $53k - $55k
- Social Media Managers-Job description-Managing the day to day social media campaigns for companies $53,000
- Janitorial Managers -Job Description: AKA Custodial supervisors are charged with delegating and managing personnel responsible for the cleaning and maintenance of buildings and facilities. $93,500
- Tow Truck driver Job Description: Owner or operator of tow trucks, providing roadside assistance and transport and removal of inoperable vehicles $60,000+
- Nuclear Power Reactor Operators -Job Description: operating core reactor components in a nuclear reactor complex. $88, 630
- Shop Service Managers-Job Description: Manage and conduct the activities of technical operators responsible for maintaining mechanical equipment $93,400
- Aircraft Mechanics Job Description: vetting and certification of Federal Aviation Administration Standards $85, 200
- Grinders -Job Description: Operating technical machinery used for machinated tasks like polishing and smoothing $69,500
- Instrument Technicians -Job Description: All round management of specialized production equipments $69,200
- First Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives Job Description: Supervising activities of junior police officers and undertaking case investigations $82,090
- Power Distributors and dispatchers Job Description: Orchestrate the distribution of steam and power $80,870
- Detectives and Criminal Investigators Job Description: Investigating and solving crimes $77,210
- First Line Supervisors of i-retail sales workers Job Description: Supervise the activities of sales personnel in the retail industry $72,300
- Power plant operators Job Description: Involved in the day to day running of power plants and electricity distribution $71,940
- Transportation Inspectors Job Description: Ensure optimal performance of conventional modes of transportation like airplanes, buses, trains and subways $70,820
- Rail track equipment Operator Job Description: Lay and maintain railroad machinery for narrow gauge or standard rail $51,340
- Electrician Job Description: Installation and general maintenance of electrical facilities in both commercial and public buildings $55,300
- Plumber Job Description: Installation and maintenance of plumbing infrastructure in homes and office buildings $54,000
- Carpenter Job Description: Construction and installation of woodworks and wood-derived products in buildings $60,000
- Mortgage Broker-Job Description: Mediating loans deals between lenders and prospective real estate buyers $60-$90k
- Home Inspector Job Description: Examining and evaluating the condition of a house usually before a sale $55,000
- Personal Trainer Job Description: Supervising client fitness and workout regimens $53,229
- Meeting/event planner -Job Description: Preparation and organization of meetings and other miscellaneous events $55,678
- Flight Attendant -Job Description: Waiting on and providing in-flight support to passengers $56,145
- Wellness Program Administrator Job Description: Helps in orchestrating programs designed to improve employee wellness and state of mind $56,345
- Medical writer Job Description: Assist in drafting and editing medically related articles $56,965
- Librarian Job Description: Managing a library’s day to day operations $57,543
- Locomotive Engineer-Job Description: Maintain passenger and freight trains $63,683
- Elevator Installer -Job Description: Install and maintain Elevators $80,870
- Commercial Pilots Job Description: Captains commercial planes for both local and international carriers $75,744
- Electrical Power-line Installer Job Description: Install and maintains power lines that make up electrical grids $66,213
- Office Support Supervisor Job Description: Undertake Administrative oversight functions in an office environment $52,602
- Fire Chief -Job Description: Supervises operations in a fire and safety department $100,000
- Computer Programmer Job Description: Develop computer programs for both personal and enterprise uses $79,840
- Network Systems Administrator-Job Description: Installation and maintenance of networks in both office and home environments $79,700
- Architectural Drafter Job Description: Converts drafts and architectural project blueprints $51,640
- Choreographer Job Description: Creating routine and teaching dance skills and instruction to dancers $51,560
- BrickMasons Job Description: Putting into place building materials like tiles, blocks and bricks $51,750
- Explosive workers and Earth drillers-Job Description: Detonate explosives and drill strategic places to make way for architectural pieces $52,580
- Costume Attendants -Job Description: Organize and manage costumes for art shows and performances $52,870
- Tapers Job Description: Seal spaces and joints between cracks, boards, holes etc. $53,080
- Food Service Managers -Job Description: Supervisory roles over food and beverages production outfits like restaurants and bakeries $53,640
- Rebar Worker -Job Description: Arrange and fasten steel reinforcements in concrete formations $54,030
- Steel Worker Job Description: Positions and merges steel and iron frameworks to create robust architectural structures $54,750
- Mine Shuttle Worker Job Description: Operate specialized shuttle cars to convey mined materials to conveyors or mine cars $55,120
