49th NAACP Image Awards celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Photos by Sandra Sims 49th NAACP Images Awards, January 15, 2018

The 49th NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday, January 15th, for the first time on the National Holiday celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Anthony Anderson returned as the host for the program and MC Lyte as announcer for the ceremonious event taking place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and broadcast live on TV One. During the red carpet arrivals, hosted by Terrance J and special correspondent Tanika Ray, many attendees reflected on the significance of having this years program on the National Holiday for Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photos by Sandra Sims Anthony Anderson (l), MC Lyte (r) and Terrence J and companion (below) at the 49 NAACP Image Awards

Anthony Anderson opened the show with a joke about the NAACP Images Awards otherwise being known as “the ‘Oprah for President’ Headquarters.” The award show continued by following in line with the Golden Globes Awards in support of #TIMESUP with a tribute featuring Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Big winners included Filmmaker Ava DuVernay for "Entertainer of the Year.” During her speech DuVernay honored other African American filmmakers and stated "We are the Dream" that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about in his famous "I Have a Dream” speech. “Outstanding Motion Picture” award was given to “Girls Trip” and the films breakout actress Tiffany Haddish also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress" before the live broadcast program. "Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture" was awarded to Daniel Kaluuya for "Get Out.” During his speech, Kaluuya thanked Director Jordan Peele for “believing in him.”

"Black-ish" was also a big winner receiving "Outstanding Comedy Series” award, “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy series” for Tracy Ellis Ross, and “Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series” for Anthony Anderson. Another big winner during the award ceremony was the Starz television series "Power" which won an award for "Outstanding Drama Series.” "Power" lead actor Omari Hardwick also won for “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” and during his acceptance speech Hardwick joked that Common was his “lookalike.”

Photos by Sandra Sims “Power” actor Omari Hardwick (l), “Power” showrunner Courtney Kemp Agboh, and “Power” actress Naturi Naughton (right center) and Filmmaker Ava DuVernay (r)

Special performances included singer Andra Day performing a powerful rendition of the song "Strange Fruit" with historical images documenting the lynching of African Americans. Andra Day was joined by Common for the song "Stand Up For Something.”

The NAACP "President's Award" was presented to actor, producer, and humanitarian Danny Glover. Glover stated that he was honored to receive the award on the same night as his friend William Lucy. William Lucy, prominent labor union organizer and leader, received the NAACP Chairman's Award. During his award speech, Glover stated "Civil Rights and Labor rights have always been one in the same".

Halle Berry announced the NAACP Music Makes a Difference award given to singer Charlie Wilson for his work with the homeless community and for prostate cancer awareness. Charlie Wilson also led the audience in a rendition of his song "I'm Blessed."

Among those in attendance were “This is Us” actor Sterling K Brown, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Issa Rae, Josh Gad, Terry Crews, Niecy Nash, Jussie Smollett, Chadwick Boseman, Kerry Washington, Yvette Nicole Brown, Loretta Devine, Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Mary J. Bilge, the casts of "Queen Sugar,” "black-ish" and "Power."

Photos by Sandra Sims Issa Rae (upper left), Miles Brown (c), Yara Shahidi (c), Common upper right, Sterling K Brown (lower left), Jenifer Lewis (c), Terry Crews (c) and Loretta Devine (lower right)

Award winners included:

NAACP President’s Award - Danny Glover

NAACP Chairman’s Award - William Lucy

NAACP "Vanguard Award" presented to Memphis Sanitation "I Am A Man" Workers

Entertainer of the Year - Ava DuVernay

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture - Octavia Spencer "Gifted" (Fox Searchlight)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture - Daniel Laluuya

Outstanding Motion Picture “Girls Trip

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series - Anthony Anderson "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Co Series - Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series - Omari Hardwick "Power" (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series - Taraji P. Henson "Empire" (Fox)

Outstanding Comedy Series "black-ish"

Outstanding Drama Series "Power". (Starz)