5 AMAZING Phone Apps to Help With Guarding Your Mental

The year’s end is quickly approaching. Yikes!

In a little over two months, we’ll find ourselves embarking on the year 2018. For some, this may seem exciting. The thrill of continuing their journey into a new year fills them with delightful anticipation. For you, the narrative is different. You went through a lot this year. Everything from broken relationships to addiction issues have thrown you off guard. You've set most of your goals aside. You have just recently arrived at the point where your mind is calm and somewhat focused. Though you try not to let the anxiety surrounding the next few months consume you, you fail. At this point, protecting your mental seems easier said than done.

Help is on the way!

It’s at your fingertips actually. As millennials, we spend so much time absorbing the chaos that infiltrates society, we forget that we have a reliable resource handy at all times; our phone. While focusing on the many negative aspects of the internet, we often overlook digital books, applications, and websites that can serve as empowerment tools for those who feel less than. There are several free applications that can help you guard your mind when you feel like you’re approaching a mental breakdown. Many of them come with motivational quotes and meditation guides that can offer a sense freedom for an otherwise chaotic mind. Here are some apps that can help you sort through your “iffy” thoughts.

What’s Up? A Mental Health App

This app is a therapist in your hand. It uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy techniques to help you cope with anger, depression, and anxiety. The features include a diary, forums, breathing exercises, and a catastrophe scale to put your feelings in perspective.

Daylio: A Journal & Mood Tracker

Daylio allows you to update your mood, add daily activities, and update reminders. The unique tool offered by Davilo, is the ability to track your mood & emotional trends based off of the data that you give. This way, you’re able to gain statistics which allows you to know yourself a little better.

Talk Life- You’re Not Alone

Loneliness can take you deep into a mental space that is both unhealthy and detrimental. The Talk Life App allows you to connect with those who are dealing with similar personal battles. Talk life provides you with a complete no judgement zone to vent about your thoughts, moods, and emotional state. Be yourself or chat anonymously with those who have a sincere desire to listen.

MMH- Master Mental Health

Master Mental Health focuses on personal routine planning. The app gives you the opportunity to develop your own creative routine by encouraging free expression. As a user of this app, I have found that it allows you to think critically on planning your lifestyle. This aids in your mental health, as well as overall happiness.

Fabulous- Motivate Me! Relax, Meditate, Sleep

Sleeping is essential to protecting your mental health. Lack of sleep can lead to an overactive and fatigued mind, which can cause unnecessary stress. The Fabulous App coaches you to sleep better, meditate more, relax more often, and eat healthier. The holistic programs used within the Fabulous approach promote wellness by offering healthy living advice, workouts, breathing exercises, and sleeping techniques. This app is an overall winner for mental health, and general wellness.