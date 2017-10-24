5 Best Drones and Quadcopters Under $100.

Making the best choice of cool gadgets at a minimal possible cost is the desire of every consumer. In this scenario, we are looking at choosing drones that are affordable and will not break the bank. Depending on the pocket size, there are different drones that will satisfy your curiosity as a hobbyist or purpose as a professional. Not everyone is ready to dish out hundreds of dollar to acquire a flying machine. Knowing that you may be limited by resources, we’ve selected the fastest, long lasting, smartest and most stylish UAVs below the $100 benchmark.

1. Hubsan X4 H107L

This flying machine will always find its way into the list of every drone enthusiast and hobbyist. Acquirable for a paltry $24. Just like it predecessor Hubsan 4X which is often compared to the Phantom, Hubsan X4 is a perfect choice to enter the world of drones. At just 35g, this little flying beast is lightweight and compact. A single charge of 30 minutes will give you 7 minutes of flying time. Not bad for an entry-level drone of this price. If you are still a learner with flying robots, this inexpensive robot is a must have. Even though made from plastic, it is strong and durable enough for its price. Anywhere you go, Hubsan X4 will go. Time to conquer the skies with a flying robot don’t you think, you will enjoy the flips and turns of Hubsan X4.

2. Golden Star JXD 523 Mini Drone

With a market price of just $23.47, tagging the Golden Star JXD 523 Mini Drone as the best under $100 won’t be an exaggeration. It may not have the features of a Phantom 4, but it outshines its own price. As the name implies, this cool gadget is minute and small. Don’t think it is small enough to fit into your palm; but the minuscule nature makes it both an indoor and outdoor flying drone. With a sturdy frame and propeller guards, Golden Star JXD won’t fall apart easily if crashed into an obstacle. If it is ripped apart, fixing is easy as it has cheap parts. If what you seek is a cheap flying robot, this is an easy to fly and inexpensive UAV with an extra layer of strength and durability.

3. SMRC M3 Blocks DIY Camera Drone

The second camera drone on the list but a higher price tag of $42. Every of the bucks dished out to buy this cool gadget is worth it. SMRC M3 blocks is an excellent way to join the drone fever spreading around rapidly. Learn how to fly a drone manually has become easier using the 53 precision made blocks without bothering about crashing. Incorporating a mini camera that allows you record videos and shot aerial pictures. More than just a hobbyist drone but a useful and durable flying robot with extra features. Even though durable, if it crashes, it has replaceable parts. This is not one of those drones that become useless after few weeks of usage. Explore the world from a distance of 50 meters. The rechargeable battery gives you 6 to 7 minutes of enjoyable flying time.

4. JJRC H37 Mini Baby ELFIE Camera Drone

Just call this a perfect drone that makes you want more cool gadgets to yourself. JJRC H37 is controllable from its smartphone app and can fly in any direction without needing to turn using headless mode. Whether it’s the 720p high-quality camera or the compact and small nature of the mini Elfie Camera drone, you’ll always find something to love about it. With the provided carry case, you can move your drone anywhere and everywhere. Either through your smartphone or its remote control, maneuvering the mini-drone is easy and stress-free. For easy landing and take-off, there a single purpose button on the drone. There’s so much fun by pairing the drone with your smartphone and take quality images and videos from the live feed. All this goodness for just $36.27.

5. Mini Drone SMAO M7S

Available in white and black variance at the same price tag of $35.25. A very fair deal considering the built-in features of the SMAO M7S. You have 0.3 megapixels camera to shoot short footage and take clear pictures while in flight. Made out of ABS materials to give it a strong and durable lifetime of constant use. Equipped with a rechargeable 380mAh battery that translates to 7 minutes of flying time. Despite being a mini-drone, it gives you a first-person view experience that reveals the beautiful skies beyond your horizon. The drone is compatible with iOS and Android smartphone. Packed with a 2.4g wireless for fast transfer of pictures and videos to your smartphones. Whether you are a beginner or advanced user, SMAO M7S has something to thrill you.