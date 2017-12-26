5 COMMUNICATION TOOLS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Small businesses and start-ups are the growth engine of the modern economy. According to a Forbes report over 28 million small businesses were incorporated this year in the U.S alone, and no doubt many more overseas.

Companies that are starting out need the most affordable communication tools they can find, however even established businesses are constantly on the lookout for the most efficient resources they can find to keep their overheads low. What follows is a review of the five communication tools every small business owners should be using.

Portable computers are at the heart of business communication.

1. Online Calendars

The traditional diary was and still is, commonly used by businesses to arrange appointments, however online calendars and organisers make this task easier. To begin with, it allows people to check and update their schedules from wherever they are, frequently through their smartphone or portable computer. Secondly, being collaborative programs they are accessible to every member of the team, and something customers too can use to view your availability and schedule appointments without having to call you personally.

2. Video Conferencing Software

To keep costs low many companies are increasingly relying on remote workers and are using live video streaming to remain in touch and prospects and new clients. Business video conferencing suites typically require a monthly subscription fee which grants you access to group seminars, online meetings, and even cloud storage. This can come in handy in diverse areas from setting up client meetings to hiring remote workers. It is an expense that pays for itself quickly with the myriad of opportunities it can open up.

Additionally, modern systems don’t require expensive hardware upgrades as the services themselves are accessed through the internet, meaning they can be used on all compatible devices including mobile devices. As long as your office has a good internet connection, you can use it to access multiple lines of communication that wouldn’t have been possible earlier.

3. Collaborative Text Editing

Not too far back, collaborating on a document as a team meant having to regularly e-mail files back and forth between one another. Before that, it sometimes even required physically mailing floppy disks, waiting days or even weeks on end to read the other person’s edits! The only other option available was making long and expensive phone calls, which according to one article published in the BBC magazine, is how authors Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman worked together when writing Good Omens!

Thankfully, advances in technology have made this a thing of the past. Not only has video conferencing replaced phone calls as a cheap alternative, online file sharing and text editors such as Google Docs mean that files can be easily shared securely and edited by multiple people, with the edits being visible in real time. Comments can be left to address specific issues, and previous edits can be made available and or even brought back if necessary. This alone significantly cuts down the amount of time it takes to create a collaborative document and greatly minimises stress.

4. E-Mail Server

With many recent technology upgrades, even e-mail is starting to show its age, and many companies are opting to not even sign up for e-mail, choosing to go in for online conferencing instead.

But this option isn’t for everyone, and even the most technologically advanced company find it useful to log into their e-mail regularly. Besides it is essential for reaching more old-fashioned clients who still prefer e-mail over other communication methods, or are yet to upgrade to video conferencing. A variant of the email, a modern ticketing application, is a useful tool for IT support staff as it creates a message trail that is easy to follow or audit for quality assurance purposes. If you decide to use e-mail in some capacity, consider setting up your domain name and private email server instead of going in for generic email offered for free.

5. Business Website

Keeping in mind, this is the first place potential new customers or clients go to find information about your company, a professionally designed website is an ideal way to introduce yourself, make your pitch, and showcase your company to others. Be sure to list your contact details clearly on every page and to incorporate all of the communication methods your target audience may prefer to use including social media to get the most from your website.

The Bottom Line