5 Crucial Reasons Why All Your Employees Should Be Using LinkedIn.

"9 out of the top 10 brands with the most followers on LinkedIn have at least 60% of their employees on LinkedIn.” – BrightEdge

I was recently speaking with a business owner. He was considering getting his team on LinkedIn. But he was hesitant that they would be poached by recruiters or his competitors.

Despite this he could see opportunity.

The Sophisticated Marketer’s Guide to LinkedIn recently reported that:

“LinkedIn is excellent for new businesses. For example, half of all users are likely to buy from a company they engage with on the platform.”

LinkedIn offers businesses the opportunity to increase their influence, business and online reputation.

The key to a successful LinkedIn business strategy is developing a system.

A system that sees your team have quality LinkedIn profiles. One that motivates employees to use LinkedIn regularly. So they know what to do, when and how to do it.

Here are 5 ways that businesses will benefit from developing and implementing a focused LinkedIn strategy:

1. Grow Your Brand Visibility

William Arruda recently shared an article on Forbes that said:

“Employees are 70% more likely to “like”, “share” and “comment” on their employer’s status updates on LinkedIn – making them valuable brand ambassadors that expose company content to their network of contacts.”

This means that if your employees have targeted connections your LinkedIn visibility will increase within your target market. And grow your brand visibility.

TOP TIP: Your company will also benefit when employees add your website link to their contact information. By creating these inbound links to your homepage it will improve your google rankings.

2. Improves Brand Representation

“If you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far go together.”

LinkedIn for business is a team sport.

As a business, your team member’s LinkedIn profile expresses their personal brand. They are also a reflection of the employer’s company brand. Your employees on LinkedIn are your business brand representation. The more personal profiles that represent your brand the broader your business reach.

If you can arm your staff with quality profiles and support them to engage with their networks you are helping them to create a positive brand representation.

3. Makes Sales Easier

“57% of the purchase decision is complete before a customer even calls a supplier.” ( CEB )

Concise, clear and consistent LinkedIn profiles are even more valuable to businesses in the professional services sector.

It allows potential clients to validate your team members’ internal expertise before engaging with you. A well validated profile can make your sales process easier.

4. Improves Company Engagement

40% of users access LinkedIn every day.

One of the vital benefits of social media is the capacity to portray your business in a more human way. This is achieved when employees interact with your followers regularly, offering face value to the company’s identity.

Externally, your brand becomes less abstract and more human. This allows you to build trust and emotional connections with customers, peers and investors. Creating this “human” brand can only be invented by actual human interaction. If your goal is to be seen as an engaged organisation, team members and their online profiles are instrumental in this process.

5. Champions Positive Culture

Some employers have a policy of “blocking” their employees from accessing Social Media. This can potentially develop a culture of distrust.

Relationships built on treating staff like sneaky teenagers will only make them want to keep the back-door open. Your intentions as employer may in fact be straightforward. Your rules might be based on being more productive during office hours, but the perception of your rules may have a negative effect on team morale

By encouraging employees to keep connected to each other and leveraging the company LinkedIn portal you have the opportunity to create shared values and bonds.

LinkedIn serves as an easily accessible source of information that enable all staff to stay informed. They have the opportunity to be motivated by all company activities based on what different sectors share.

Rolling out and implementing a company LinkedIn strategy may sound overwhelming. But if you focus on the benefits, LinkedIn can improve relationships with your team.

TechRepublic offers the following advice, “See how it affects performance and morale and then decide whether it’s a perk worth keeping.”

Looking for some more tips on setting out to unlocking the power of LinkedIn?