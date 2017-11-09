5 Easy Hacks for a Vegan-Friendly Thanksgiving

Whether you’re vegan, or your daughter is vegan, or her boyfriend she’s bringing back from college to visit is vegan, you’ve suddenly found yourself in the position where you have to prepare a Thanksgiving meal that both vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. At first, it seems impossible. After all, everything that defines Thanksgiving—from the turkey to the apple pie served with a spoonful of ice cream and whipped cream on top—is the very opposite of veganism.

Luckily, there are actually a lot of easy, fast, and affordable ways to make your Thanksgiving vegan-friendly. Any guest traveling to your home for the holiday will be happy with all these options. All you have to do is use these hacks:

Prepare a Tofurky Roast

No vegan-friendly Thanksgiving is complete without a Tofurkey. No matter what vegan-friendly sides you’re providing, by serving the Tofurky Vegetarian Feast to your vegan guests, they’ll feel more welcome that any other Thanksgiving. Because the Vegetarian Feast is modeled after the turkey meal—faux meat with vegan gravy and stuffing too—they won’t have to go hungry or feel like second-class guests when the main dish comes out.

Tofurky is the most famous brand, but there are other options, too, such as Field Roast Stuffed Celebration Roast, Quorn Turk’y Roast and Gardein Stuffed Veggie Turkey Roast. If you haven’t tried them all, it’s best to ask your vegan guests to vote on which one they want—and if you’ve got many hungry guests, it’s a smart idea to make several different kinds to suit different tastes.

And if you want to make it yourself, the faux turkey, that’s an option, too. Just check out this recipe.

Make your sides vegan-friendly

One of the easiest ways to make sides vegan-friendly is by replacing butter and lard with vegan-friendly alternatives, such as margarine or olive oil. If you do choose to go ahead with margarine, make sure that it’s low in saturated fat, high in unsaturated fat, and free of trans fats—that’s what’s recommended by Harvard Health. And if you choose to go with an oil, review this article from LiveScience to make the best healthy choice.

In addition, providing vegetable-based sides is a good idea. Not only will this make the vegans happier, but it’ll make Thanksgiving more guilt-free for all your guests. Whether you’re serving a fig and olive tapenade, vegan spinach dip, roasted butternut squash, or saffron mashed potatoes, there are plenty of options that everyone will enjoy. And if you want something super easy, hummus and pita is always a great dip.

Check out this list from Greatist for more ideas.

Serve “just” desserts

Walk into any Whole Foods, and you’ll be surprised: it’s actually a fact that many of their pies are already vegan-friendly. Any vegan will tell you that many products, surprisingly, are vegan—take Oreos, for example, which have creme (not dairy-based) instead of cream. So bringing a vegan with you to the grocery store can be helpful. If you don’t have an expert on hand, though, you can also take a look at the ingredients yourself—or take a look at lists online of easy-to-find vegan products in any grocery store, such as this list from The Spruce.

If you’re more of a chef, however, there are also plenty of easy vegan recipes that mean you won’t have to spend all day making a complicated vegan pie or cake recipe. Because there isn’t any or eggs or milk in vegan recipes, sometimes this means that you won’t even have to use the oven at all, and instead quickly stick the dessert in the fridge or the freezer the night before Thanksgiving.

To get inspired, check out this list of 9 incredibly easy vegan desserts with only 5 ingredients each from Spoon University.

Get ethical

And if you really want to impress your vegan guests, it’s also a good idea to make veganism part of the theme of Thanksgiving. For example, having your non-vegan guests do a taste test of the pies before they’ve been labeled, some vegan and some non-vegan. Or asking your vegan guests to bring a vegan dish each, so that all guests can enjoy vegan food and learn about how healthy and delicious it can be.

It’s not about pressuring anyone to be vegan—it’s about spreading awareness about the lifestyle. Vegans so often end up at holiday events without anything to eat, and they’ll appreciate you understanding their point of view and preferences.

As you can see, it’s easier than it looks to have a vegan-friendly Thanksgiving. Whether everyone joining the festivities is vegan, or just a couple of guests are, this holiday is exactly the right time to open your doors and make everyone feel welcome. After all, it’s Thanksgiving, and it’s important to give thanks and gratitude to the people we love by showing that same love and respect to them.