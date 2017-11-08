5 Essential Lessons on Running Towards Your Dream From New York City Marathon Runner Teneshia Jackson Warner

What does it take to run towards your dream? Recently I had the opportunity to catch up with Teneshia Jackson Warner, national speaker, author and founder of Egami Consulting Group, who was also a runner in the New York City Marathon Race. Teneshia was inspired to run, not only for her personal goals, but because she wanted to inspire dreamers to persevere and run towards their dreams as well. I wanted to know, what does it take for a dreamer to run towards their dreams, and Teneshia didn’t hold back. Here are her 5 essential lessons on running towards your dream, pressing through, and getting to the finish line.

Teneshia Jackson Warner

1. Dream. Decide. Then Do!.

If you have a dream and you desire that dream to become a reality, a powerful part of the creation process is you DECIDING. Inside of every decision comes commitment, hard work, action, discipline and focus. Simply put, Dreaming is an Action!

I always wanted to run a marathon, but as a woman who is challenged by having to wear many hats (as small business owner, national speaker, author, wife, daughter, friend and more) I could never determine where or how training for a marathon could fit into my hectic schedule. Yet when I examined my schedule, I realized there were not many things in it that were personally just for me and not business related. So that caught my attention, and ironically after working out with a dear friend that had run the marathon before, I decided this was the year I needed to make it happen. I was going to run the 2017 New York City marathon, no matter how busy my life was because it was something I was determined to accomplish. The ‘DECIDE’ was key, because that meant all that comes with ‘DECIDE’ - scheduling workouts, integrating the decision into my busy life schedule, holding time dedicated to this personal goal, etc. – is impacted. In essence, choosing to run this race was me making me a priority in 2017 over everything else, and that isn’t something I have easily been able to do with the demands of my career and life.

My advice is to always make sure that in the midst of all of your priorities you integrate something for YOU in your day to day life. It doesn’t have to be training for a marathon, but it needs to be something that enriches you personally outside of the daily demands.

2. Know Your Why.

Every Dream Needs a WHY. Another way to say that is every dream needs to have a purpose; a reason for the dream’s existence. When you identify what your ‘Why’ is, your ‘Why’ will keep you running when your muscles ache, will keep you going and will wake you up before the sun comes up to put in the work to achieve your dream.

When I started the journey, I knew it was bigger than just running. For me it was also a spiritual experience. So, I went into prayer and asked God for the ‘Why’ behind this goal. After being on a Dream Journey for 13+ years in my career, I’ve gone through all that comes with it... seasons of accomplishment, seasons of difficulty, challenges that strengthen my faith muscle, and so much more. As a result, I’ve even had the chance to speak to thousands of Dreamers around the nation, and more recently, I’ve been on a path of encouraging Dreamers to say YES to what I call “The Stretch.” My definition of The Stretch is one’s willingness to go the distance between their comfort zone and their dream. For me, my ‘Why’ was that I wanted this race to serve as my personal commitment and symbol that I would always run towards my dreams and inspire others to the same.

3. Your Race, Your Pace.

As a Dreamer, you must find your authentic race and pace that is right for your Dream journey. Your Dream/Your Way. It would be a shame to rob the world of your unique run - your unique race journey that God has outlined for you - because you are too busy running someone’s else race.

This one is key. For the first few months of training, I ran alone. In September, I decided it was time to run with others. My first run in a group was one of my worst run days in my entire training. Why? Because I stopped running my pace and tried to copy the run pace and style of the group. I was out of my zone, out of my flow and did not finish my mile goal on this day. My big lesson was what I call “My Race, My Pace.” In essence, I needed to run my race, not someone else’s.

4. Don’t Run the Race in Your Own Strength.

Dreamers have Super Powers. You have access to a supernatural power, and it is called GOD Almighty! Lean on God as your source.

The best advice I received from two different, dear friends was one day before race day. Both friends advised me that I should not attempt to run the race in my own strength, but to tap into God’s strength and power during the race. As I ran on race day, I prayed and prayed and prayed. Prior to this race, I had never run more than 2 miles outside a day in my life, and on this day, I was attempting to run 26.2 miles. Yes, I put in the work, but I knew where my strength ended God’s strength would kick in.

5. Squad Up.

Find like-minded Dreamers that believe and see your vision and surround yourself with them daily. Dreamers that will hold you accountable and push you to realize your vision.

There is no way I could have run this race without the support of so many friends, family and coaches. Also, finding like-minded people to run the journey with me was vital. After deciding to commit to running the marathon, three of us decided to team up so that we could encourage each other and hold one another accountable along the way. I ran with three visionary ladies on the JoyWorks Team. Although we each had our personal goals and personal “Whys” for running the race, there was nothing like the power of collective determination. We supported each other. I knew as I ran that we were going to make sure each of us crossed that finished line.

Running the New York City Marathon shifted my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. The race was much bigger than me. I realized that I was inspiring others to go for their dreams such as running in the next race and so much more. I encourage you to make the decision to run towards your dreams, because as you run, you will inspire others to run towards theirs.