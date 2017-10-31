5 Free Instagram Tools To Help You Get More Followers

Looking to grow a large and engaged follower base on Instagram? You should be. Instagram has over 700 million active users and an incredibly engaged audience of consumers who are likely in your target demographic. This fast-growing platform holds major opportunities for businesses to market their products and services without spending tons of money.

Below we’ve listed five free tools we love, based on key elements of high converting feeds, to help you grow a solid follower base to market to.

Feed Curation + Scheduling

Planoly: Looks matter and so does consistency. In order to gain followers and drive engagement, you need to curate an Instagram feed that is aesthetically pleasing. You also need to develop a schedule and stick to it. Planoly allows you to arrange the look of your feed with an easy drag and drop function, and you can schedule content and draft captions months in advance.

Photography

VSCO: The quality of your images reflects the quality of your brand. Not only should you ensure that you are posting only high-quality, well framed photos on your feed, you should also be editing to give them a boost. VSCO allows you to shoot and edit your images with superior mobile presets and advanced camera controls right from your phone. Pro tip: Use a consistent filter to maintain a captivating feed.

Design

Canva: Get creative and take your Instagram game to the next level by designing images that’ll make you stand out from the rest. Canva lets you not only create amazing social media graphics for your feed, but for Instagram Stories as well with IG-ready customized templates, icons and images. No Photoshop skills or Graphic Designer required.

Discovery

Display Purposes: Hashtags help to expose your content to a larger, targeted audience and studies show that posts with 11+ hashtags get the most interaction. We personally like to max out at 30 for our clients in order to magnify reach. Finding the right hashtags can be tricky though, and time intensive. Luckily Display Purposes does the work for you by generating a list of the most popular tags to use based on any base hashtag you give it. It also omits the banned and spammy tags (no shadowbans here).

Analytics

Instagram Insights: Studying your analytics will let you know who your audience is, where they are, and when they’re online. Conveniently, Instagram offers a native analytics tool for Business profiles so that you can get this information right from the source. We suggest scheduling your posts when the majority of your followers are online so that you can reach as many of them as possible and cut through that pesky algorithm.