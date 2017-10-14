5 Gifts Every Parent Should Get For Their Children This Christmas

Every year, kids and adults look forward to the holiday season. It’s a period to spend time with family and friends, catch up on much needed sleep or even go on a vacation. But more importantly, it’s a time to give and receive lots of gifts.

Buying gifts might seem straightforward. But buying gifts for children can be quite tasking. Some kids will tell you what they want directly while others will give you a long list of items.

As with most parents, you might be confused on what to buy this Christmas, especially when it looks like your child has everything already. I can assure you that there are some products kids are clamoring for that they probably don’t have yet.

Curious? Well, here are five amazing gifts for kids this Christmas:

1. Barbie Hello Dreamhouse

While growing up, you might have had a Barbie doll. But this gift right here takes the “Barbie dream” to another level entirely. First of all, this gift is voice-controlled so all your child has to do is speak the right commands. Can you imagine how much your child will enjoy that? The doll house mansion also features an elegant spinning chandelier, an elevator and a staircase that can transform into a slide. In fact, the fascinating dreamhouse is built in such a way that it can guide different events like fashion shows and dance parties. It’s also Wi-Fi enabled. This gift is a little above $300 which might be a little expensive. But it’s the kind of gift your child will absolutely adore.

2. Push to Talk Interactive World Map

Kids might not understand as much in school as they will at home under a relaxed atmosphere. And that is why this gift is perfect for them. Your kids will have a chance to learn about the different countries of the world at their own pace. They will learn about the flags of different countries, the languages spoken, population, landmarks and much more with this interactive world map. It has such an attractive design that even the older teenager might find fascinating. It is suitable for both males and females and it costs less than $50. So if you want to give your kids a head start on learning about the world, buy this gift for them this Christmas.

3. Premium Jeep Wrangler Car

You might have seen it on the internet or the television, but if you haven’t, this product right here is the new rave in town for kids. Children watch their parents drive. Sometimes, these kids even might want to imitate you and even reach out to the wheel like they want to drive. With this gift, they absolutely can drive! Well, obviously not on the road because this is a small toy. This car is not the average run-off-the-mill one. It is a Premium Jeep Wrangler which will be the envy of all their friends. In case you’re worried about how safe it is, just know that it has an adjustable seat belt as well as a parental remote control. Watch your child scream in excitement on Christmas if you decide to surprise them with this gift.

4. Set of 3 Clarinet, Saxophone and Trumpet

Kids are never too young to start learning about music. And you can get them started with this set that consists of a clarinet, saxophone and trumpet. Each one of these instruments comes with musical notes for some famous children’s songs such as Old MacDonald, London Bridge and The Wheels on the Bus. Learning is made so easy because your child can follow the notes, thanks to the colored keys that light up. As they learn the songs and the notes that light up, it becomes easier for them to start playing and developing their own songs. As a parent, this gift is a terrific way to introduce your boys and girls to wind and brass instruments.

5. Spy Glasses

Many kids dream of being a spy and unearthing secrets in their home nobody else can see. This is why spy glasses will be perfect for them. With spy glasses, they can see up to 25 feet away from where they are. Asides this, they can see in the dark with it. So if you have kids that are afraid of the dark, leaving the spy glasses on their bedside table can help them feel safer. Furthermore, these glasses have a very sophisticated design, a spotlight, tinted lenses and a “stealth mode”. The overall feature is that these spy glasses is very affordable. You don’t have to break the bank to make your children happy this Christmas.