5 Great Display Pieces For Any Collection

Whether it’s fabulous vintage glassware or rare books, a great collection deserves to be displayed and admired. However, finding that perfect piece that frames a group of items into a vignette can be as challenging as putting together your collection in the first place. We’ve rounded up our favorite storage pieces currently for sale at Viyet, which solves the problem while looking so stylish:

Why we love it: The étagère’s curvy shelves add interest to any display. The bottom shelf also features space for records — a must for anyone who is loving the vinyl renaissance.

Why we love it: The obelisk shape of this 1970s design cuts a dramatic figure, but it also allows for different-sized shelves that can accommodate smaller items. The unit can also fit into any tight corner, which is great for small spaces and rooms that just need that extra something special.

Why we love it: While shelves are a natural choice for displaying items, this design goes one step further and turns shelves into a room divider. It’s an exceptional choice for open floor plans, lofts, and large spaces.

Why we love it: This mid-century piece makes a fabulous addition to your vintage furniture collection, but it also displays items beautifully, thanks to the roomy shelves. The glass doors also protect delicate items from dust…and curious hands.