5 ICOs That Are Worth Your Time (And Money)

If you’re in the know when it comes to cryptocurrency, I’m sure you’ve heard of Tezos by now. If not, let me give you a quick rundown. Basically, Tezos wanted to be a better blockchain. It looked promising on paper, but it didn’t take long to realize the foundation was crumbling - but not before the project raised $232 million in a pretty major ICO.

The problem was, however, the team wasn’t equipped for the task and issues with partnerships had Tezos careening down a dangerous slope with investors left wondering what will become of their investments. It’s bad, but it’s part of the risk of investing, especially in uncharted territories like crypto.

Every time you invest it can be a risk, especially in this new world of Initial Coin Offerings, blockchains, and digital currency - so many of us can’t even begin to understand it and it can make investing difficult if you don’t know what to look for. While I’m in no way an “expert,” I have done my research to look into many of the ICOs getting ready to launch and here are five examples that I feel have a pretty strong foundation.

The Kudos Project

Looking to usher in a new era of customer ratings and rewards, the Kudos Project is founded by the team of Skedaddle - a service that is helping change how riders traverse long distances. Their ICO goes live November 1st and will sell 40% of the planned Kudos tokens while another 35% will be reserved for the growth pool. Essentially, the plan for the Kudos Project is to make a better ratings system - one that allows for real opinions and reviews, while incentivizing the process for reviewers and workers.

This one will be worth keeping an eye due to the fact it is being launched by a team that already has a successful app, an app where it will first utilize the new tokens so there will be a place for actual value from the moment they launch the token to the world. You also have an advisory board that includes Steven Nerayoff and Evan Van Ness, two players that have been in the crypto game for years.

Wish Finance

Getting a loan can be difficult. Getting a loan as an SMB can be even more difficult. Then, once you finally find a bank willing to lend the money, you get hit with exorbitant interest fees. It can be a tough thing for a budding startup, but Wish Finance wants to help make getting a loan as a small business as painless as possible. Loan repayment can be made through the blockchain with automatic payments made through the point of sale of the business with the loan.

Wish Finance will be releasing 10 million WISH tokens starting at the end of October during token pre-sale, with the full blown ICO starting November 6th. Wish states they have already conducted private beta lending groups with all accepted loans being paid back in full.

Publica

Have you ever tried to publish a book? You would be surprised by all the channels you have to go through to really get things moving. The world of publication is already like its own little ecosystem, so why not introduce a currency that fits in there? Publica wants to be that currency and has leadership like Antons Sapriko, who has launched multi-million dollar ICOs, to help make that happen.

With their own ICO opening very soon, Publica will be issuing one billion tokens called Pebbles (or PBL) to help fund and eventually launch this economy. “Book projects and their contracts outlive people, as do copyrights. Project funds don’t need daily exchanges with local fiat currencies. They’re ‘work money’ with long-running balances. The gig economy and sharing economy are global and they should come into the publishing economy. No local currency should pose a barrier to entry,” says CEO Josef Marc.

Ripio Credit Network

Another startup that is focusing on the FinTech sector, Ripio Credit Network is already off to a good start with investors like Tim Draper and FundersClub behind them. Their official ICO starts on October 24th. Formerly called BitPagos, the Ripio Credit Network is looking to change how loans are given and received through the use of smart contracts and their own digital currency.

In a world where almost everything changes or is blocked when crossing a country’s borders, decentralized currencies that allow for exchanges worldwide means more loan options. Basically, how it will work is that there will be lenders, borrowers, and co-signers. Lenders and borrowers are connected through the RCN token and co-signers help manage the debt in the borrower’s country.

Skrilla

Esports revenues continue to rise, with estimates being that it will be a $1.5 billion industry by 2020, so it only makes sense that there are groups out there looking for ways to bring the blockchain and digital currency into the equation. And it makes sense, these games can be played all over the world, so why not have a digital currency to go along with it. That’s what Skrilla is hoping to be.