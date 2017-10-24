5 Important Factors to Consider Before Buying Your Furniture

As more people embrace freelancing, it’s only natural that the number of people who work from home is at an increase. In fact, there are over 53 million freelancers in the US alone.

If you are among those who work from home and you think your furniture would need some changing then, the best thing you can do for yourself is to not rush into buying furniture. It would be a great idea to do your homework first before choosing that perfect piece of furniture for your home.

It is easy to get carried away by the options up for display in the showroom but by the time they enter your home, the beautiful furniture looks like a misfit. Has that ever happened to you before?

What to Consider Before Going Furniture Shopping

It may sound a little strange to put a lot of critical thinking into the type of furniture you pick for your home, but hear me out. Working from home is not like working at a 9-to-5. If you’re working from home, you’re going to spending a lot of time at home. So why not make it as comfortable as possible so that you feel inspired to work every time you wake up. Here are some things you should take note of.

1. Space

First, you need to consider the size of the room that needs the furniture. Size should be of the prime concern when choosing the furniture for your home. If you are buying furniture for a large space, then you need to make sure it fits in properly. Smaller pieces of furniture in a huge room may look awkward and even appear scattered. The key is to keep it balanced.

2. Material and Construction

There’s nothing as important as making sure that you buy something that is made of quality materials. So you need to be extra careful not to be carried away by how the furniture looks like at first glance.

Check out the material used in the manufacturing of the furniture. You would want your new furniture to last longer and probably even want your grandchildren to cherish their memories with the furniture in the years ahead.

Jokes apart, some of the materials and chemicals used in the furniture may cause you or someone in your family an allergic reaction. You need to get those facts down so you don’t end up buying beautiful furniture that will affect your health.

Solid wood construction can be the better option if you want to stay clear of the chemicals and glues. Some authentic stores provide you complete information on the material and the chemicals used in the construction of the pieces of furniture. That will act as a great guide to help you make better choices.

3. Aesthetics

How does the furniture fit inside your room? In fact, adding a new piece of furniture to your living room should not jeopardize the existing appeal or the décor. It may even affect the feel and the energy of the room. Color theory makes it clear that your choice of colors can affect the mood of a room.

As you make a purchase keep at the back of your mind how well the furniture will fit with the overall color scheme of the place where you are going to place the new furniture.

4. Ergonomics

Let’s assume that after going through all the furniture in the showrooms and catalogs you find durable, fine-looking furniture. The next thing on your list to think about is are they comfortable?

Ergonomics relates to how an item is designed to ensure comfort. Comfort must be the overall determinant of the perfect furniture. Bijan Sirat the CEO of Bijan Interiors once said, “No matter how good the new furniture may look, what counts the most is how comfortable it is. Ergonomics should be your prime concern as that is precisely what would give meaning to your living space.”

The furniture store staff should be able to give you a clear idea of how much comfort is the piece that you are about to buy or better yet, try the furniture out. If you have the opportunity, sit on it or even touch it.

5. Warranty

That should be one of the important aspects to consider before making a furniture purchase, and for obvious reasons. You would definitely want your furniture to last longer and warranty ensures that it does.

It would be a good idea to go through the warranty before making the final purchase. Most people don’t bother to read through them and get surprised in the end.