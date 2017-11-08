5 Insider Secrets on How to Conduct a Great Podcast Interview

What have you learned about what it takes to conduct a great interview? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Interviewing is one of those things that, at least as a performer, seems like it should be totally easy and natural. And in many ways, it is. A great interview should feel like a conversation, and I could probably talk to a wall. That said, we’ve conducted about 20 interviews so far for 2 Girls 1 Podcast (stay tuned!), and I’ve had some interesting realizations along the way, especially as I listen to the edits and hear where things went off track or where opportunities were missed. Our producer is probably nodding his head vigorously at that last sentence; while I’m not the one to edit this particular project, a well-conducted interview can save you tons of time later. Here are my suggestions for conducting a great interview:

1. Pre-screen your subjects.

This may seem obvious, but it’s easily overlooked. You find someone who fits the exact profile you’re looking for, and you eagerly book them. But not everyone is a great conversationalist, and those skills go downhill for all of us when we know we’re being watched or recorded. Jen and I have a quick phone call with everyone before we decide to interview them. And when I say quick, some of these calls have been no more than five minutes. You can tell a ton about a person just by the way they answer the phone and introduce themselves. Moreover, for a podcast like ours, the initial effusiveness of the potential interviewee is key. Are they excited about the project, or not?

2. Do the right amount of research.

This may sound a little strange, but it’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately. While our podcast is slightly journalistic, it’s also a comedy/entertainment podcast. So how much information should I already know, and to what extent should I be the listener’s conduit to the guest, learning as I go? Especially from a comedy perspective, sometimes genuine reactions are best. If I already know all about how one masturbates with a balloon, it’ll probably shine through in my line of questioning.

So my advice is to do the amount of research that is necessary for you in your specific project. What are your goals? Is it hard-hitting journalism, total comedy, or something in between? Are you concerned about influencing your own opinion too much beforehand, or are you great at being completely objective? Do you want to be sure to cover the odder or more obscure facets that other outlets haven’t covered, or do you want your listeners to learn the basic ins and outs of something? Set your goals, and do your research from there.

3. Be non-judgmental.

In our pre-screen calls (see above!), most subjects express a concern that we’re going to make fun of them. I completely understand where this fear is coming from, as the internet can be a faceless jerk quite often. In my personal opinion, making fun of someone is low-brow comedy, and not in a good way. It’s taking the easy (and mean) road. I don’t find anything witty or insightful about making fun of people, and I’m sad to see how much that kind of comedy still makes up the mainstream and, worse still, is successful. (Hi, Tosh.0). We as listeners, viewers, and audience members encourage this kind of banal comedy every time we laugh at a stand-up’s joke about how annoying their wife or girlfriend is. (LET’S STOP DOING THAT.)

Where this really comes into play with interviewing is that you aren’t going to learn much if you’re busy judging your subject. No one is going to open up to you. If you really want to learn the most interesting details about a community, person, or lifestyle, you have to truly come at them non-judgmentally. This doesn’t have to mean dishonestly; I think there are ways to be totally honest while still being non-judgmental. Wearing an adult diaper isn’t MY thing, but I can’t wait to hear why it’s yours. (Sidebar: That episode is coming out soon!)

4. Interrupt.

Now, common social practice tells you to never interrupt, and I’m sure some people will vehemently disagree with me. But you’ve got to guide the conversation. With some interviewees, a totally natural conversation emerges and you don’t have to do much. But with most subjects, at some point they inevitably get entrenched in some detail that is too esoteric, niche, or simply mundane; time is short and it’s your responsibility to get the conversation back on track. In those cases, you need to politely interrupt and steer the interview where you want it to go. You could let them talk to they’re finished, but then you’ll be stuck in the studio an extra hour, and your producer will murder you later during editing (you’re welcome, Matthew).

5. Improvise.

Many interviewers write out a long list of questions beforehand. For sure, do your homework and be prepared. But if you’re too focused on checking off your questions, your interview will quickly feel disjointed. There won’t be a flow or a conversation; there will just be questions and answers. You’ve got to be ready to follow that tangent when your interviewee drops a gem.

However, you probably shouldn’t do what I do, which is get SO excited by the gem that I completely drop whatever I was doing, follow that tangent, and then later want to return to that initial line of questioning. That’s when I create a nightmare in the editing room. (Our producer is nodding vigorously in sweet, sweet, vindication; yes I know I do that, Matt.) Ideally, one would take notes, finish up the line of questioning, then follow the gem. Or drop the line of questioning completely, because it’s now less important. But we can’t all be perfect.

Of course, there are a million ways to conduct a great interview, and a lot of it just requires feeling it out for yourself and your particular project. Good luck out there!