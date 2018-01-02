5 Key Ways Effective Entrepreneurs Solve Problems Differently

Effective entrepreneurs have different ways to solve problems.

As an entrepreneur, you'll be facing one problem after another. What's important isn't how many problems you face, but instead how you address those problems. Every entrepreneur has their own unique style, but some problem solving approaches are inherently more effective than others. If you want to be a successful business leader, you should learn from these five key ways that effective entrepreneurs solve problems differently:

1. They don't accept defeat. No problem is too much for an entrepreneur to solve. It can always be fixed, overturned, circumvented, or avoided altogether through changes. The most successful entrepreneurs don't accept defeat; they keep moving and changing.

2. They aren't afraid to delegate. Successful entrepreneurs build effective teams, and aren't afraid to have those team members take point on solving key problems. For example, if you've appointed a director of marketing, you should trust them to figure out any marketing-related problems that come up.

3. They're willing to experiment. There are always multiple ways to solve every problem, and effective entrepreneurs aren't afraid to tinker with multiple potential solutions. This helps them drive innovation, and solve issues more creatively.

4. They think high-level. Most problems are low-level, but effective entrepreneurs use high-level thinking to address them; for example, how will this impact your bottom-line? What's the most efficient team or structure to deal with this?

5. They think long-term. Today isn't nearly as important as a day three to five years from now. Successful entrepreneurs don't rely on patchwork fixes; they always prioritize long-term solutions.