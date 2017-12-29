5 Keys To Overcome An Innovation Block

Do you have an innovative mind? Has it served you well in the past? Have you reached a point where nothing is coming easy?

Just because you’ve been the king of innovation in the past doesn’t guarantee that this will continue in the future. It’s possible that you could face an innovation block at some point, thus making it difficult for you to bring your vision(s) to life.

While an innovation block is every bit as frustrating as it sounds, here’s something to remember: it doesn’t have to hold you down for too long.

There are steps you can take to overcome an innovation block, with these five among the best:

1. Spend Some Time Outdoors

There is nothing worse than the thought of spending time in a cramped office while struggling with an innovation block.

Fortunately, you don’t have to stay indoors. In fact, if you spend some time outdoors, you may realize that you’ve cleared your mind and you’re ready to get down to business.

According to MRC, a leading provider of playground and recreation equipment, outdoor play is one of the better ways to improve your overall level of health and well being.

So, if an innovation block is making it difficult to think straight, head for the great outdoors. A few minutes breathing in the fresh air could be just what you need.

2. Take a Nap

It’s easy to believe that napping during your workday is a huge waste of time. This may be true to a certain extent, but you don’t want to overlook the benefits.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a 20 to 30-minute nap can improve your performance and alertness.

When you awake from your nap, your mind will be clear and you’ll feel better about your ability to be a great innovator once again.

3. Go on Vacation

If a short nap isn’t enough to clear your mind, it’s time to think about something more long term.

Don’t look at this as running from your problems. Look at it as something that will improve your ability to innovate in the future.

According to Harvard Business Review, data shows that taking a vacation can improve performance. With this in mind, a growing number of companies are forcing employees to take time off, as they understand the impact it can have.

Trying to think your way through an innovation block is not always the answer. For many, a vacation is a perfect approach.

4. Talk to Your Mentor

There are times when you can attack an innovation block on your own. There are also times when you need to bounce ideas off of someone else. This is why it’s so important to have an open line of communication with a mentor.

Just as mentoring can help a young person find a meaningful path in life, the same holds true in the business world.

Let your mentor know what you are up against, share your past approach, and be open to his or her ideas and feedback.

5. Eat More Brain Food

According to Dr. Axe, there are a variety of brain foods that can boost both focus and memory.

This doesn’t mean eating more avocados, beets, and blueberries will help you overcome your innovation block within a matter of minutes. However, there are many mental health benefits of eating right.

It’s easy to neglect your diet and health when you’re putting all your time and energy into overcoming an innovation block or some other challenge at work. Unfortunately, making this mistake will cause additional harm.

Search Your Past

An innovation block may be something you’ve dealt with in the past. For this reason, you may already have an idea of where to turn for a solution.

Maybe you faced a similar issue last year. Any maybe you worked through your problem by taking a vacation that allowed you to spend a few days outdoors.

If it’s worked for you in the past, there’s a good chance it will have the same impact on your life in the future. In many cases, the past is the best indication of what will work down the road.