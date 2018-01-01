5 Lessons I Learned Working at NBC, With Danielle Radin

“This is going to sound strange, but I am grateful for every person that rejected me during a job interview. It helped me refine my technique and land the job of my dreams. It also helped me become a better interviewer as a journalist as I learned what kind of rhetoric works and does not work during these kinds of conversations.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Danielle Radin, digital correspondent for NBC 7, author, essayist, inventor and social media guru

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I come from a print journalism background. I did my undergrad at U.C. Berkeley and then went on to get a master's degree from Stanford University. In grad school, I realized I wanted to get into television reporting because I felt that it was a medium where journalists could make a difference to viewers by giving them important information in the moment when they need it. I applied to over one hundred different stations over a year while I worked as a news writer behind the scenes at a station in San Francisco. Finally, after building networking connections through all my attempts at employment, I finally landed my first on-air job in northern California. I spent about three years up there reporting on everything from earthquakes and wildfires to crime, politics and human interest pieces. While I was there, I carved out a niche in social media, gaining over 25,000 Facebook followers on my fan page. While in San Francisco, I supplemented my income as a news writer by working corporate jobs as a social media specialist. This really helped me utilize strategies that I knew worked on my own fan base. When a job was open that combined reporting with a social media niche, I knew I had to take it! In my current job, I am a social media reporter in San Diego, using Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, on top of my more traditional reporting duties. I cater to a digital and mobile audience and help get younger viewers and Millennials interested in the news through apps. I'm the first and only of my kind in all of NBC and I absolutely love it!

Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

During my time getting rejected from all those news stations when I was first starting out, I really developed a sample size of what email networking tactics work and don't work. I put everything I learned into an eBook about how to land a job in the modern world using LinkedIn, online socializing tactics and in-person strategies. I'm very proud of the tips I give in this book. It's great for millennials looking for a first job out of school or baby boomers looking to switch careers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

This is going to sound strange, but I am grateful for every person that rejected me during a job interview. It helped me refine my technique and land the job of my dreams. It also helped me become a better interviewer as a journalist as I learned what kind of rhetoric works and does not work during these kinds of conversations.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

That is so very important. I do a lot of charity events through my job like helping shelter animals find forever homes, and showing veterans resources available to them locally.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. Don't listen to the naysayers

If you have big dreams for yourself, you will always have people that are willing to support you to achieve those dreams. Unfortunately, you will also have people in your life that try to hold you back and don't believe in you. Ignore them. They don't have a crystal ball and can't see into your future. Only you can shape your future! It's important to always believe in yourself and your abilities so that you continue to move towards success, no matter who you meet.

2. Always continue learning throughout your career

Educating yourself, whether it be through meeting people you would never otherwise talk to, free online courses or college classes, is so important to keep your skills up and learn new technologies nowadays. For example, on top of many different MOOCs I take online, I'll soon be starting a graduate certificate in digital forensics. You may ask yourself, why would a journalist need to know this? With so many stories nowadays about cybercrime and hacking, it really comes in handy to have an in depth knowledge of how it happens. Informational interviews with people in positions you would like to be in one day are just as insightful! Try to think of out-of-the-box ways you can enhance your career and skill set as you move up the ladder that is your own personal definition of success!

3. Failure is actually a good thing

Nobody has ever been truly successful without failing. Failure leads to new ways to improve yourself. If you fail at something, think of it as a positive! This time it wasn't meant to work out, but with the new information you now know, the next time an opportunity comes around, you will be more prepared and ready to succeed. Any criticism you receive should also be taken as a way to improve yourself. Think about who is saying it, assess if it is valid, and then think of ways that you can use the information to grow as a person.

4. Stand up for what you believe in

Working at a job and interacting with other people daily requires a delicate balance between being a team player and asserting your ideas to better the company you work for. Sometimes colleagues will disagree with the direction you think the team should go in. It is important to respectfully stick to your guns, while always being open to new ideas. Staying true to your thoughts and believes will establish you as a leader in the workplace.

5. Be the person everyone relies on to get it done

When all else fails, call [insert your name here]. That should be the motto of the place where you work. That means that people can depend on you to get any job done, no matter how big or small. This is possible through hard work and persistence. Think of unique solutions to problems and implement them efficiently. If your managers and coworkers know they can depend on you to get projects done on time and with style, they will give you more responsibilities that you can leverage to move up quickly.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.