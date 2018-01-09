5 Life Changing Benefits That Come With an Addiction to Completing Endurance Events

Building a thriving business takes a lot of hard work. Everyone in an organization recognizes that balancing the elements of life and business is tough, from the C-Suite down. Each person experiences different mixtures of varied challenges, including the dynamics of their role in an organization, and the impact of relationships, family, and health.

While I was married to the corporate world, I developed an addiction to endurance events that challenged my commitment and discipline to train throughout the year. The level of training required was critical to being physically prepared, healthy, and mentally ready for the big day. And it isn’t easy to commit, given the daily deadlines, urgencies, and challenges of being in a leadership role. Making it work successfully is a puzzle, which was a significant reason why I was attracted to adding endurance training into my calendar.

Over the years since, I have gathered medals for over two dozen Ironman 70.3 triathlons, a half a dozen long-distance, Ragnar relay runs, five full Ironman competitions, and a handful of week-long bicycle rides. Most recently, I am addicted to completing the annual 545-mile AIDS LifeCycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Four years after starting my training addiction, I left the corporate world and launched a new consulting firm. The change in focus, exponential increase in tasks and changing dynamics provided a dangerous challenge to keeping a healthy life balance. The regression into a being a stressed, deer in the headlights, deadline focused, schedule-challenged, on the edge business owner was quite rapid. Seriously alarming.

It was a reality slap that quickly motivated me back on track. It does take a lot of effort to keep a healthy balance of work, mind, body, and relationships. To successfully manage all four elements is impossible without daily focus. And the benefits are numerous, beyond being a cure for deer in the headlight leadership, I also recognized the following changes:

Increase in Happiness. We know physical activity releases endorphins, improves sleep, reduces stress, boosts self-esteem, and provides a pathway to better physical health. Surprisingly, it doesn’t take many days of training to see a measurable increase in happiness. Creative Problem Solving. You’ll find new approaches to those client issues or nagging process inefficiencies that seem impossible. As the stress is reduced, those imaginary barriers you built will start to be eliminated, and then the mind will tap into a universe full of creative solutions. Start Living in The Moment. Long training days mean that every time you stop to take a picture for Instagram, text friends about plans or check your Facebook, you are losing part of the benefit of endurance training, not to mention you have to go faster to catch up with the others. Richer Relationships. Think about it, you’re happier and living in the moment while enjoying an increased enjoyment of work and life. It’s natural that you’ll also experience a change in relationships. Some will become deeper and more meaningful, and others will fall away. Open to New Ideas. Reducing stress is an excellent pathway to a more collaborative mindset. Even though the time-frame to solve issues will likely remain the same, the reduction in personal stress equates to fewer scenarios where panic is falsely applied. Removing the panic yields lowered emotions, and promotes an environment where the mind is open to working on solutions in partnership.

Every year provides unique challenges, and 2018 is no different, with new services to fulfill, clients to keep engaged, and more business problems to solve. The year started with the reminder that any day I force myself to exclusively focus on work, without the continued balance of body, mind, and relationships is a day where my productivity declines from the day prior. I recognize that even years after starting my addiction to endurance events, it’s too easy for my addiction to move back to work. Being more concerned about what may happen during the time away from the keyboard, than being focused where I have measurable control.

The best way to combat the ups and downs that challenge my balance is to schedule moments for my body, mind, and relationships to experience life outside the box. There are a few habits that have helped me stay on track:

Define and schedule the most productive moments for you to engage in mental and physical activities. Personally, my day is most productive when I break it up, pressing cerebral challenges are best early, a workout mid-day, and productive work in the late afternoon. Determine an environment that is best to absorb new information and reflect on daily accomplishments. For me, it’s the ocean that is one mile from where I live. Convenient for reflection, great walks, and stunning sunsets. Govern how work will fill the gaps in life’s priorities. Rather than allowing my business to rule all 24-hours in the day, I create boundaries to keep my universe balanced.