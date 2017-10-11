5 Moves to Detox Your Workout

Finding yourself long on boredom and short on time? Like many of us, workouts can get stuck in a rut—if this sounds like you then it’s time to get out! Try the 5 moves below and repeat them throughout the day and you will find yourself with more energy and more time:)
10 jumping jacks
10 lunges
10 push-ups
10 squats
10 sit-ups
For an extra kick, add my 5 minute Abs, Hips and Thighs
