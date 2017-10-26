Snorkel an old shipwreck: Explore the waters on Red Sail Sports Antilla Snorkel Sail, which will take you out to Catalina Bay, teaming with fish that they bait with food, and an old German shipwreck, which is the highlight for many. It’s a fun day out at sea, and the crew keeps it lively with fun music, drinks and even a water side that sends you flying thru the air and into the turquoise ocean.

Go to a dinner party with five-star dining: Choosing to dine at 2 Fools And A Bull is a wise choice. Upon entering the homey restaurant, take a seat out on the cushioned patio and get to know the other diners (kept at a cozy 16 diners per night). After a welcome drink, gather around the large chef’s table and indulge in food like homemade sourdough bread, bacon wrapped shrimp, and grilled grouper with red pepper risotto, all while the wine keeps flowing. Top off your meal with desserts like french bread pudding and homemade ice cream. Fool #1, Pauly, keeps the group entertained with his ascerbic sense of humor as he gets the diners engaged with one another. Bas, the chef (or Fool #2), is quiet in nature but his cooking speaks loudly, as it is home-style and exceptional, with his training based from all parts of the world. Mingling with the guests between each of the five courses is encouraged, and be prepared to leave with a whole set of new friends and a renew appreciation for Aruban food.

Savor the Aruban sunset: For sunset, no view is better than at Divi Bar & Lounge which overlooks the stunning Palm Beach, marked by a passing sailboat or a paddle boarder. The bar has indoor and outdoor seating but the outdoor area is the premiere spot, with live music starting around sunset. Order the kudushi, the bar’s signature sunset cocktail composed of rum, triple sec and cactus purée, offering anti-oxidant benefits, and savor the moment.

Dance on a party bus: Let your hair down and explore the nightlife with a group of strangers (which they won’t be for long) on the Kukoo Kunuku party bus. As you check-in, expect to be handed a shot glass necklace (which you will use for a complimentary first shot at each bar). Board the brightly colored bus and choose one of the many seats with sayings written on the back such as "it's midnight do you know where your pants are?". Start dancing or shaking a morocco, located at each seat, along to the catchy blaring music. During the tour, your friendly bus driver will stop at four bars throughout the night, and your group of upwards of 50 people will take over the bars. Although the bars tend to be quiet, the tour makes it fun with activities like the limbo, line dancing and costume accessories. Make sure not to sign up for this if you have an early morning the next day - you will be out until well past midnight!

Pamper yourself at the spa: