5 New Apps That Are Changing How We Live

If you want to do something—or rather anything—with your phone, you can be certain that there’s an app for that. Some apps entertain, make life easier or are so addictive that you just can’t live without it.

Every once in a while, an app emerges that fundamentally changes how we go about our lives. Such apps are major disrupters in the best way possible. They rewrite the rules of what we can do with our smartphones and reshape our understanding of what that little rectangle in our pocket is for.

Some of these groundbreaking apps start entirely new industries, while others dismantle and rebuild existing ones.

Consider, for example, the way Facebook changed how we communicate, the way Uber changed how we get around, and the way apps like Google Drive changed how we store and share information.

What are the latest apps poised to have similar impacts? Here are five new apps changing how we live right now.

1. Skorch

What’s the hottest nightclub in Miami? The best coffee shop in New York? The most outstanding restaurant in Chicago?

You can rely on word of mouth for answers to these questions, and you can read the totally subjective reviews on Yelp, puzzling it out yourself.

Or you can use Skorch—an app that answers these questions using evidence-based data. The app was created by Lane Petrauskas, a veteran advertising creative from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Currently available in LA, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, and Miami, with more cities coming soon, Skorch creates heat maps of places to go, giving users a visual guide to the hottest places near them.

Users can review places as they visit them and even create their own lists of hot places. Their “skorching” (to coin a term here) helps generate buzz and influence others.

It’s a fast, easy, and fun way to stay up to date on the hottest and up-and-coming places in your city.

2. tbh

Anonymous feedback apps, like Sarahah and YikYak, have become increasingly popular among teens and young adults. Posters like the honesty the apps allow, and responders like the fact that their identities are secret. However, many apps of this ilk contribute to online bullying as the comments can quickly turn negative and mean.

The app tbh (an acronym for to be honest, of course) is surging in popularity because it offers users only positive feedback by asking questions that have an upbeat spin, like “Which of your friends is mostly likely to be president?” or “Which of your friends is the best party companion?”

The idea is to have social media that makes people feel good about themselves—a much-needed experience in today’s world!

Currently, tbh is available only for iOS, but it’s in the “coming soon” stage for Android.

In geographical terms, it’s available in 35 states, but with its current high ranking (top 30 free apps in the Apple App Store), it should be available nationwide very soon.

3. Scholly

Any way you look at it, paying for college is expensive.

Sure, there are scholarships available, but tracking them down, figuring out the requirements, and managing all the deadlines can become a fulltime job. Scholly was created to make the scholarship process easier.

It’s a database; it’s an information manager; and it’s a calendar to help you find and keep track of all the scholarships for which you’re eligible.

If you’re a fan of Shark Tank, you may remember the episode when Scholly’s founder, Christopher Gray, successfully pitched the idea to investors.

Since then, Scholly has helped students win more than $70 million in college scholarship money. You can’t apply for scholarships through the app (yet), but it’s still an incredibly valuable tool if you want some help finding ways to pay for college.

Best of all, Scholly is a subscription-based app costing $2.99 per month, so you pay for it only when you need it.

4. Spritz

Less of an app and more of a platform for other apps to use, Spritz is a tool that can increase your reading rate by eliminating scrolling, swiping, and digital page-turning. Instead, it shows you words one at a time while you concentrate on a fixed point on your screen.

There’s no learning curve and nothing to get used to: Spritz shows you words, and you read. That’s it. And because you’re shown one word at a time, screen size becomes irrelevant, making it ideal for smartwatch wearers.

Just think: you can read all of War and Peace, one word at a time, on your wrist! It’s a compelling thought, especially if you want to read more but are pressed for time.

Spritz has a standalone SpeedRead app for Android as well as a SpritzMail app exclusively for reading email. Plus, Spritz technology can be found on a handful of popular apps for both iOS and Android, such as Boba, ReadMe!, and Readsy.

5. Forest

Here’s an interesting concept: instead of an app encouraging you to do something more with your phone, Forest is an app that encourages you to do nothing with your phone.

It works like this: if you want to put your phone down for a while but need a little extra motivation to not pick it up, use the Forest app to plant a virtual tree. The longer you keep your phone off, the longer it will grow. Pick up your phone and exit the Forest app, and the tree will die.

Thanks to Forest’s partnership with Trees for the Future, when your tree flourishes, you earn virtual Forest tokens, which can be used to plant real trees.