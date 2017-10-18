5 New Professional Networks That are Inspiring Talent Acquisition

Professional networks are becoming more of a way for business professionals to connect. Professional social media platform LinkedIn has proved the value of connecting for business and has also become a place where job seekers can find new opportunities. New professional networks are cropping up, giving LinkedIn a run for their money when searching for talent to occupy open positions at new companies.

Here are the top five networks that are inspiring talent acquisition at a quick pace.

1. PartnerUp

PartnerUp is Google+’s business network that allows entrepreneurs to engage with like-minded individuals. While this network offers business owners the opportunity to connect, it also brings together job seekers with open job positions in their field of interest. Anyone looking to share ideas or find new partnerships will find PartnerUp a refreshing network to engage with. The site operates similar to Google+ and is easy to join.

2. Goodwall

Goodwall offers students an online community to engage with other high-achieving students and schools by telling their achievement story. “Recently we've had many exceptional, accomplished teenagers joining the platform, including world record holding athletes, national award holders, and Got Talent contestants,” said Taha Bawa, CEO at Goodwall.

With Goodwall, schools around the world have the opportunity to connect with these top students and recruit them to their university based on the accomplishments the students have displayed through the app. Students, as well as colleges, will get great use out of this app and enjoy meeting new people from all over the world. Colleges and university will be able to recruit top talent to their school as they can search for the cream of the crop to recruit.

3. Angel List

Anyone looking to get in on the ground floor will appreciate the user experience that Angel List presents. Not only is this a good place for new businesses to find angel investors, but it also allows for the option to browse for new job positions at startup companies. The site is dedicated to business startups and those looking to find new job prospects. This is a good site to use if you are interested in starting on the ground floor with a business startup or getting your feet wet with a new business venture.

4. Beyond

Beyond connects job seekers with employment opportunities by aggregating millions of jobs in one-site location. Users are able to search for jobs of interest and connect with other professionals that may have the same interests or know of a position that would be a good fit. The site is designed to help professionals further their career path by connecting them with thousands of employers through one online platform. The site is searchable by industry, making it even more effective.

5. Meetup

As a business professional, it is always beneficial to network with other professionals in the industry. You never know what type of opportunity will come your way, which is why Meetup offers so much potential. Through the site, users are able to connect with other professionals in the same area and join networking events. Groups can promote their networking event and invite others to join, expanding their reach and potential for finding a new job opportunity. This is the perfect platform for social people looking to meet others and grow their professional group.