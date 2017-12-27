5 of the Best Books to Motivate You This Year

Jim Rohn, a motivational speaker and successful entrepreneur once said, “The book you don’t read won’t help.”

As 2017 is coming to end, I’m sure you must be looking to step into 2018 confidently. It is important that you feel motivated and dedicated to living happily and achieving your goals.

There’s nothing like a good book to help you with some much-needed motivation. In my experience, a good book can be your best friend when you need some motivation or inspiration.

Here are 5 of my favorite books, in no particular order, which I strongly recommend that you check out. You can even share them with your team members and friends looking for a bit of inspiration.

1. “The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins

In this book, Mel explains the power of the “push moment” using facts, fascinating stories, and science of habits. I personally love the facts and stories she has shared. These are taken from some well-known moments in history, business, and art.

Mel recommends an easy and simple tool which you can use to become your greatest self. And whenever you do it, you find yourself in great company. I can tell you from personal experience that it works.

I’ve also seen senior management of top companies using this “5-second tool” to increase their efficiency and productivity. Mel’s TEDx Talk has been watched by over 8 million people.

2. “You are a Badass at Making Money” by Jen Sincero

I strongly recommend this book, as it will help you to overcome your fears and hurdles. You know the ones. Those that have stopped you from achieving financial success. The best part of the book, which I appreciate, is that she speaks from her own life experience.

I admire the way she channeled her own practicality and inimitable sass, which made her book the unconquerable bestseller. I like how Jen’s serious-but-funny tone helps you to identify your restrictive ideas and principles related to money.

3. “Win Bigly” by Scott Adams

Scott Adams was one of the first public figures to foresee Trump’s win. What I found interesting about this book is the new level of persuasion identified by Adams.

Trump’s winning was just one example. This book goes beyond politics to look at persuasion tools which work in any setting. I recommend this book to people who want to learn how to persuade other or who want to resist being persuaded.

4. “The Power of Positive Leadership” by Jon Gordon

This book is one of my personal favorites. Jon has interviewed some of the most famous leaders. What I find captivating is the use of real-life examples of many optimistic and progressive leaders throughout history. And Jon figured out their paths to success.

It is fascinating to see how Jon shares his knowledge, and develops an all-inclusive framework or structure of positive leadership.

The framework is supported by verified principles, and practical ideas and practices which can help you to become a positive leader. I genuinely recommend this book to anyone who desires to be a leader.

5. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

This book blends Adam’s eye-opening research on finding power in the face of hardship with Sheryl’s personal perceptions and understanding.

It motivates me to see how a wide range of people have defeated and conquered many challenges and difficulties. Their stories throw light on the power of the human spirit to re-experience and relive happiness.

I believe most of the lessons from the book can be applied to everyday struggles. And it will inspire you to become braver to face whatever life throws at you. It is a must-read.