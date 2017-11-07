5 Organic Ways to Capture Leads

Have you come to find that you need to capture more leads for your business? Do you have reason to believe that this could be the best way to boost revenue and profits in the weeks, months, and years to come? Are you a bit unsure about the process you should follow to get started?

Although it’s easier said than done, there are many steps you can take to regularly capture leads. It may be a change to your current marketing plan, but once you have a strategy in place that works you can milk it for all it’s worth.

Here are five organic ways to capture leads:

1. Sidebar Email Opt-in Form

This is the most obvious way to generate leads on your website, but it’s also a strategy that has generated top of the line results for marketers for many years.

You don’t have to go overboard with the design or content. You simply want to give your visitors the option to become part of your email.

If your sidebar email opt-in form looks good and includes the right type of content, you can begin to pick up leads from day one.

2. Conferences and Tradeshows

Often overlooked, if you’re going to attend conferences and tradeshows you might as well get as much out of your time and money as possible.

There are many ways to capture leads at these events, such as by asking people to write down their name and contact information when they visit your booth.

Tip: you should also hand out as many business cards as possible, as this can lead to other people making contact with you in the future.

Tip: This is just one of the many ways that traveling can make you a better entrepreneur.

3. Hellobar

You’ve probably seen this before and you’ll probably come across it again (maybe even today).

This is a bar that you include at the top of your website, in which you can add any type of content you want.

For the sake of capturing leads, one thing you can do is use the bar to ask people to sign up for your newsletter.

The nice thing about this approach is that you aren’t doing anything to kill the overall look and feel of your website. In other words, it fits in nicely with any design.

4. Blog Post Opt-in Form

One of the top places to capture leads is in the high quality content that you are already publishing on your blog.

Once someone reads your post, if they like what you have to say they then have the option to opt-in to your email list.

Not everyone will do this, but you want to give people the opportunity. As soon as you get this in place, the only thing you have to worry about is creating killer content that resonates with your audience.

5. Pop Up

Many people shy away from pop ups because they remember just how annoying these were in the early days of the internet. That’s not the type of pop up we’re talking about here.

For example, you can use an exit pop up that comes into play when a person is getting ready to leave your site. It’s here that you can provide some type of offer to keep them around or prompt them to share their contact information.

Trial and Error Process

With so many ways to capture organic leads, you need to experiment with anything that will make sense for your business.

While some ideas will work, others will fall flat. As long as you keep track of what is and isn’t working, you’ll eventually learn where to spend your time.

Final Thoughts

There is no right or wrong way to capture leads. The only thing that matters is that you are happy with the results in the end.