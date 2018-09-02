5-Pound Dog Dies Protecting Human Family From Bear

A woman in Black Mountain, North Carolina, is crediting her family’s tiny dog with saving her life and the lives of her two children from a bear.

Pickles, a toy poodle with curly black fur, died in what Tiffany Merrill believes was an attempt to protect his human family, she told local news outlet WLOS.

Early Friday morning, Merrill opened the door of her home in the Blue Ridge Mountains to let Pickles out. Not long afterward, a bear walked right in.

“I would say he was about 150 to 200 pounds ― very aggressive [and] not scared at all,” she told CBS 17.

She said she didn’t want to run to her children because she feared the bear would follow her to them. So she jumped behind the couch and started shouting to her kids to shut their bedroom doors. She said the bear was “charging after her” ― until Pickles showed up.

5-pound pet dog dies saving North Carolina family from bear that entered homehttps://t.co/2AIJMMuHeX pic.twitter.com/dCvGJomwhl — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) September 1, 2018

“My dog came out, started barking and got the bear’s attention, and got the bear outside and he saved my life,” she told WLOS.

Merrill was able to get her dog back inside and take him to the vet after his tangle with the bear, but he ultimately died because of his injuries.

In a Facebook post, she called her dog her hero. “We lost a big part of our family,” she wrote. “Heartbroken.”