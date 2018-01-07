5 Power Mantras to Radically Improve Your Day

Many people ask me how I overcame depression to live a happy and fulfilling life. One of the main tools was to repeat daily affirmation and use positive thoughts, in the form of mantras. Mantras are a statement or slogan repeated frequently to help retrain your brain to focus on the good. The key to happiness is in the practice and these are my go to mantras for a uplifting day.

If you have any doubts or concerns now is the time to release them. You may not feel ready to step into the next phase of your life, but you are more prepared then you give yourself credit for. Let your courageous heart guide you.

Where is your heart guiding you?

Perhaps you have spent time worrying about the outcome, or consumed with frustration because you have not reached your goal. In your efforts your results are strained. Taking time to relax can help you become more productive and discover new ways to reach your goals. Now is a perfect time for you to rest, and recovery from all of your hard work.

What joyful moments can you celebrate along the journey to reaching you goal?

Current situations may consume your life and sometimes make it difficult to focus on what the future holds. This manta is a powerful reminder that you may be spending a lot of time focusing on how your current situation is not what you want or how you aren't where you hoped to be at this phase of your life. Instead of focusing on what isn’t going well, recognize that you have the power to turn your attention around. This is a reminder that we get what we focus on. If what you want feels far away, instead of falling into despair and worry turn your attention to focus on what you want. By doing this constantly you will start to see more opportunities and get what you want faster.

What have you been focusing on?

You may find yourself smack dab in the middle of a huge transition. Perhaps something has happened that was unplanned and you are holding on to your past because it is all that you know. This time of change represents great growth for you. You are experiencing enormous change, which will bring you blessings. This is a period of change so it is essential you focus your attention on the new instead of holding on to the past. Keep repeating the mantra, “I am willing to live my life in new ways,” and you will soon see that your future is safe. Old parts of your life are falling away as this happens invite in the new. You may be in a situation that has not worked out as planned, but now is the time to try something new. Closed doors will always lead to new opportunities for growth and expansion. Your power is not in how the situation has played out, but in how you proceed. Give thanks to the releasing of the old and welcome in the new with joy and excitement. Because your future is bright.

What new patterns and habits can you invite into your life?

You are far too hard on yourself. There is a great talent and gift within you that the world needs, and only you can bring it forth. Stop focusing on others and instead turn your attention back to yourself. Focus on all of the experiences that have helped shape you and made you who you are. You have a special something that no one else in the entire world has; let this motivate you and inspire you to action.

What gift or talent do I have that I want to share with others and the world?

Using mantras regularly will help you feel more connected to your true self and life a life you love.

If you want do go deeper, I’ve put my favorite mantras into a new book and card deck to help you make happiness a daily practice.