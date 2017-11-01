5 Principles That Lead to an Extraordinary Life

Can I be sincere with you for a moment?

In all of the human race, nothing can be compared to the search of the extraordinary life.

Every day, we all want to live in abundance, love, work, and speak with greater confidence and courage.

But that rarely happens.

Most of the time, we find ourselves trapped between good ideas or tragedy where it feels like almost everything is falling apart.

Let’s face it.

At some point in your life, you’ve experienced certain setbacks in your relationship, finance, career, or self-esteem.

Sometimes, it might even be a struggle to get out of bed each morning, or get your life in shape, or have a definite plan that will progress you to a rich and abundant life.

Sound familiar?

If such is happening to you, you’re not alone.

There are a lot of times when we all get stuck in a rut and try to gain clarity, at least I can vouch for the fact that I do. And at such times, we try to make excuses or become a jerk to ourselves.

The truth is you’ll never gain clarity and advance toward an extraordinary life if all you do is become a jerk or make excuses. You need a definite life plan to help you progress rapidly, find your sense of self, and feel more control. Happy and Free!

The good news?

I’ve written this post to help you address just that. If you carefully put into practice the principles you learn here, you’ll experience amazing things, gain the inner strength to stop doubting and start believing in yourself and your own abilities.

In a real sense, you’ll advance from zero to a super-rich life and wake up the inner genius, leader, rock star, athlete, artist, and change agent inside of you.

So without further delay, let's get started, shall we?

Principle 1: Knowing Who You Truly Are

If you ask most people who they are, the answer you’ll get in return is something like:

I’m Jenny, white in complexion, a university graduate, and so on.

But that’s just merely a secondary definition of self. And most people focus so much on this that it almost outweighs the true essence of their being.

I want you to consider this for a moment, who are you? And what’s the true essence of your being? Are you the type that gets trapped in what others think of you? Or are you the type that just does nothing other than keep yourself to yourself?

The definition we conceive of ourselves most of the time will determine our pattern of living and how we make a difference.

If you know yourself to be someone that responds positively to challenges, has a definite vision, or makes a great impact in other people’s lives; your subconscious mind will work to produce that version of you in reality.

You begin to see yourself doing things you only thought was possible in your dreams.

On the other hand, if you believe yourself to be filled with insecurity, fear, and no life purpose; well, take a moment to think about the outcome and fill in the gaps.

But personally, here’s who I think you truly are:

You’re an authority, created to be fruitful, be in control, and be disciplined, that is your life and what human nature expects you to manifest.

So starting from this moment, I want you to get a sheet of paper and reflect on your life based on these three core values:

Am I an authority and in charge of my life?

Am I fruitful and making an impact in the world right now?

Do I make use of my opportunities and work to become the best in the field of my expertise?

Take a moment to answer the questions above, write your results on the sheet of paper.

And what if you’re not satisfied with the answers you provided?

Start thinking about what you can do to make a positive change in your life and take important action toward achieving it.

Principle 2: The Greatest Force That Drives You

Man is controlled by his inner mind, not by external forces.

Your inner mind is amazingly creative and everything you need to succeed or amount to a life of abundance is inside of you. What you train your mind to do is what you’ll manifest in the outer world.

The bitter truth?

You can’t be greater than your thoughts.

So the question is, how do you use your mind to respond to life? When tragedy struck, did you program your mind to respond positively or negatively?

Take a few moments to reflect on this.

And here’s a new habit for you, guide and program your mind positively for out of it are the issues of life. When you think positively about a situation, you instantly begin to create a room for positivity and for stretching your abilities beyond.

Principle 3: Getting Wisdom

One of the greatest ways to improve your life is to apply wisdom to everything.

Because the truth is, wisdom speaks and its commands are within you. All you need is good judgment and to pay attention to how your mind is stimulated by every issue of life.

It takes wisdom to find knowledge in every word that is speaking to you and understanding the interpretation of the knowledge you just gained.

So starting right now, find a block of time each day, go to a silent place, and gently listen to your mind, for it’s the inner wisdom that creates you.

When you’re in the middle of a conversation, be slow to judge and let your words be few. Pay attention to everything and you will find the wisdom that creates them.

It takes wisdom to become the leader in your field and gain the good riches of life.

So if you ever want a chance in hell of living an extraordinary life, get wisdom and above all else, gain an understanding.

Principle 4: Decision and Goal Setting

A disciplined and well-planned life is an extraordinary life.

Frankly speaking? You can’t fulfill your dreams without self-discipline and set important goals.

Goal setting is the map of your life, a definite plan that leads to where you dream of, while self-discipline is the key to taking maximum action in order to achieve your dreams.

If you missed one of these life forces, you missed everything; without self-discipline, you can’t achieve your goals, and without setting goals there can’t be self-discipline.

So how do you discipline yourself to power through your goals? Use deadlines.

Raise yourself to some standard and stay disciplined to fulfilling the promise.

If you’re working on a book, set a goal of how you’re going to complete this project and set your deadline so that you can discipline yourself to power through.

Remember, you can’t achieve your life goals without adopting a disciplined mindset.

Principle 5: Finding Something to Live For

Let’s be sincere, it’s not enough to just live, there must be something that you’re living for.

So the question is, what do you live for? Why are you doing everything you do?

What are your core values? What are the reasonings of your mind?

Figure it out yet?

If you have a clear goal, it instantly becomes a challenge and helps you move forward and overcome a life tragedy.

It gives you hope and clarity. So it makes your job easier to figure out.

Get a sheet of paper, title it – ‘What I Want to Live For’, then list all your core values.

Meditate on each one every day and fight toward achieving them.

Because you see, life is nothing but a daring adventure. The meaning you give to your life is what you’re known for, in fact, it’s who you’ll become.

So give life a positive meaning by finding the depth of who you are, find the greatest force that drives you, find the wisdom to live, then use decisions, self-discipline, and goal setting to achieve what you live for.

Do this now and you’ll be on a road to an extraordinary life.