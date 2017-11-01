5 Questions To Ask Your Employer About Workplace Pension

A workplace pension plan is one of the top employee benefits your employer can offer you, and these days it is a perk offered by most employers. Workplace pension plans typically involve your employer matching the contributions you make to your pension fund. This is always going to be capped at a certain percentage of your bi-weekly earnings.

You’ll contribute a certain portion of your paycheck to your pension fund, and your employer will match that amount. This is incredibly beneficial, because if you start contributing to a pension in your 30s, you’ll have saved a healthy amount of money by the time you retire. Saving for retirement is something we need to start early, otherwise we’ll barely make ends meet in our elderly years. When your employer is matching your contributions as part of your workplace pension plan, it’s basically free money, and it’s something you should definitely take advantage of.

However, there are certain questions you should ask your employer about the pension plan to gain clarification and understanding. Here are 5 questions you should be sure to ask your employer about workplace pension:

1. Ask what automatic enrolment entails.

Many employers automatically enrol their employees into the workplace pension plan, but you might not be eligible for automatic enrolment. You may need to request to join the workplace pension. If you are automatically enrolled, you are allowed to opt out and even opt back in if you change your mind. It’s important to ask your employer what the automatic enrolment entails.

It’s likely that automatic enrolment will put you on a standard contribution program rather than the maximum, and you may wish to make changes to this.

2. Find out the maximum contribution your employer will match.

It’s recommended to opt for the maximum contribution your employer will match. There is likely a percentage of your salary that they will allow you to contribute to a pension plan while matching that amount themselves. Jack, Business Exec at Smart Pension explains: “Many of your co-workers might be contributing a bit less than the maximum, but that’s them turning down free money. If it’s possible, try to opt in for as much as you can afford to contribute from each paycheck, knowing that the more you contribute – the more your employer will contribute.”

Every employer will be willing to contribute a different maximum amount, so find out what it is, and go from there. Many employers offer higher maximum contributions to attract employees. Remember that most workplace pensions have a stipulation where you must contribute funds in order for your employer to have to contribute funds.

3. Ask your employer to explain how the pension plan results in tax breaks.

Contributing to a retirement fund such as a pension plan comes with a huge benefit in the form of tax breaks. The government gives you a tax relief if you contribute to a pension, thus reducing what you owe them each year.

The government also contributes to your pension, as some of your money that would have gone to them as income tax goes into your pension instead. Your individual annual earnings and your individual circumstances effect these tax reliefs, though, so it’s a good idea to ask your employer to go over it with you.

4. Find out what you’re eligible for based on your situation within the company.

When it comes to workplace pension plans, what you are offered and what you are eligible for will sometimes vary depending on what your salary is, how long you’ve worked at the company for, and whether or not you’re a permanent employee.

If you’ve taken this job on contract, your eligibility for workplace pension might be different. Similarly, if you’ve taken this job to cover a maternity leave, you may have different eligibility. It’s important to sit down with your employer to find out what you will be offered.

5. Ask about what happens to the pension if you leave your job.

If you decide to leave your job, your pension (and everything in it) is still yours. Anything your employer contributed is still yours. If you decide to leave your job and become self-employed, you can continue to make contributions to this pension of yours – but of course nobody will be matching your contributions anymore.