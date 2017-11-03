5 Reasons House Flipping is the Perfect Career for You

For those who are willing to put in the effort and commit to hard work with a high payoff, house flipping can be an excellent profession. Not everyone’s convinced that it’s worth leaving their 9-5, though, and the fear involved with trying to make it on your own can certainly keep you out of the business. So to help you overcome your fears and make the jump into real estate investing, here are five reasons why you should start flipping houses today.

Rewarding and Exciting Work

When you’re flipping houses, you actually get to see the product of your handiwork (if you’re doing it yourself) and your management and investment (if you’re contracting). It’s a physical product that you can watch march towards completion. Unlike endless stacks of reports and paperwork, you’re in a hands-on position. Working towards a definite goal, with a definite payoff. Each day brings new challenges, and the completion of a project is very rewarding.

High Potential for Returns

Investing in real estate isn’t like putting money in a savings account. Your returns don’t trickle in little by little. You have the opportunity to make real profits flipping houses, if you do it right. Not every sale is going to make you as rich as the one before, but if you stay within budget and sell to the right buyer, you stand to gain quite a bit.

Be Your Own Boss

One of the best parts about being a full-time house flipper is that you’re your own boss. Sure, that means you have to make all the hard decisions, but it also means there’s no one above you telling you what to do. You set your own hours, you have the final say on projects, and you get to decide how the work gets done. The freedom means you can live your life the way you want to, untethered to the responsibilities that come with a normal job.

Control Your Cash Flow

Because you get to be your own boss, you decide how much you work, how many houses you are going to flip, and how fast you flip them. You basically decide how much money you make. You effectively get to decide your own salary (after accounting for the give and take of the buying process, that is). The more you invest and the more houses you work on, the more you stand to gain, and the faster you can earn. There’s really no cap on your income, but what you can handle accomplishing.

Challenge Yourself

Flipping houses is definitely a job for those who want a challenge. It takes dedication, perseverance, and a lot of hard work. And completing a project is quite an accomplishment—it’s something worth celebrating, especially when all your hard work paid has off. It’s not for the faint of heart, but those who can stomach it find it exhilarating.