5 Reasons People Don't Come Forward

In light of the recent avalanche of allegations against notable figures from across the entertainment industry, I thought I’d share some stories and observations from my 10 years doing comedy in New York City. My hope is that this helps answer common questions like “why did they wait so long to come forward?”

These are all stories that I’ve either experienced directly or been told in confidence first-hand. In accordance with the wishes of the victims and my own fear of reprisal, I’ve decided withhold the names of both the accusers and the accused. Also, keep in mind I’m not much of an insider, which should give you insight as to why some of scandals you are seeing are essentially “open secrets.”

1. Power relations are extremely unequal.

Of the hundreds of people doing comedy in New York City, only a select few are lucky enough to make as much as $40 a night. A backdrop like this gives multi-millionaires a tremendous amount of power.

When I first started, I was immediately advised that if you saw a particular (now deceased) iconic comedian in the room, you shouldn’t do any of your good material, unless you wanted to watch him perform it on HBO. This comedy legend was known to compensate up-and-comers for their jokes, but they had no real say in whether their material would be used or not. From a business standpoint, no club owner is going to side with a fresh face over a television and film superstar. So if this comedian took one of your jokes, you had to stay quiet and deal with it.

If they were able to get away with this in public, imagine what someone might be able to do in private.

2. The well is easy to poison.

In contrast to the sea of talented people looking for jobs, there are only a few comedy clubs, talent agencies, managers, and promoters. Accusations against a person with connections can ruin your future.

Years ago, a friend working in public relations was approached by a now-infamous figure backstage at a comedy club. After exchanging pleasantries about his children and the challenges of being a divorced parent, the comedian exposed himself, asked for a “hand-job,” pressed himself against the young woman and kissed her. She immediately left the room in protest, informed the booker of the club, her co-workers and friends (including myself) about the incident, but decided not to take her story public.

For a young woman working in PR for a year, who had experienced sexual harassment in other aspects of life, the calculus immediately involved weighing whether this incident was severe enough to warrant risking her career. Sadly, as stories about the comedian in question have become public, one of the woman’s former co-workers denied any recollection of being told about the incident. We can draw two conclusions from this. Either the former co-worker truly doesn't recall being told the story, or he is afraid of potentially compromising his current position as a talent booker.

3. Who can you tell?

Many young entertainers don’t belong to a union and there is no HR department. Many of the normal workplace protections for most other professions simply don’t exist for us. This is a major reason why accusations seem to emerge or re-surface around the same time. It takes someone to get the ball rolling for victims to develop the courage to come forward, know who to talk to and have the confidence people will believe them.

4. Lawsuits are expensive.

A defamation lawsuit means little financially to a famous person with access to experienced lawyers on retainer, but it can send normal people into bankruptcy. Everyone is entitled to due process, but that process is expensive, and can be used to silence accusers lacking physical evidence of their assault.

Several years ago, I casually asked a young female talent agent about her time working in entertainment. Her experiences were overwhelmingly positive, but she also mentioned her supervisor’s warning about being alone with a certain famous father from television. In the past couple of years, we’ve seen that famous person use defamation suits against his many, many, many, many accusers.

5. Some people don’t want to relive traumatic events.

I’ve had the pleasure of working with established names, with a long history in the business. I’m always excited to hear their stories about working with other people I grew up admiring. A few years ago, this took a very dark turn, when a veteran female comedian informed me that one of my idols raped her brother. Her family has a very long and complicated relationship with this comedy legend, so it was easier for her to keep the secret rather than raise a range of difficult questions that would have also placed the victim and her very famous father in the spotlight. Can you imagine shielding a predator that hurt someone you love, as a way to protect your family from further harm? What an absolutely horrific choice.

Even today, my friend from #2 chooses to remain anonymous because as a mother and wife, she doesn’t wish to have her name eternally linked to a celebrity’s transgressions.