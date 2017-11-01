I returned home from taking my four kids on a 3-week visit to my parent's home this past summer feeling like I just needed to get away. "A vacation from a vacation," as they say. I approached my husband and was pleasantly surprised (and quite honestly shocked) that he not only supported my idea, but he wanted to help me find a place for me to retreat. I told him I was planning to commit to complete silence for two full days (no phone, no internet, no wifi). He succeeded in locating an empty, furnished one-bedroom apartment in a quiet community about 10 minutes from our home. So, I packed my yoga mat, some food, a change of clothes, a few books, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

I wouldn't know then, but this would prove to be one of the best vacations I would ever take in my life.

5 Reasons to Go on a Solo Retreat

1. Gain New Perspectives

My life is full. Between mothering, running a business, and homemaking, there are few moments in any given day where I feel as if I can "stop and smell the roses." No sooner than my four children wake up in the morning, do I feel as if I'm already putting them to sleep. While on this retreat, I purposefully practiced to slow down. Everything I did, from walking to the bathroom, to making tea, to slicing tomatoes, I did in slow motion. And by intentionally doing so, I came face to face with my natural tendencies to rush through life which often times manifest in having less than satisfying life experiences.

Getting away can reveal the habits and patterns you may wish to change.

2. Self-Reflect

When you commit to going into silence and denying yourself any access to the outside world, you almost force yourself to enter a realm of self-reflection. How is my life going? Am I happy with who I am? How am I doing as a parent? A wife? A community member? Where can I be improving? Am I being as loving as possible? Do I need to ask of forgiveness from anyone? Do I need to forgive? Where is there room for improvement? And from that place of silence, inner wisdom quietly and naturally emerges. Many realizations emerged from within me during this extended time alone.

3. Find Yourself

Yes, I am a mother. Yes, I am a wife. But, I'm also a single human being in this world that also has needs and desires. What are my short-term goals this year? What needs to be implemented to make them happen? Am I taking good care of myself?

Retreating is a wonderful opportunity to find that person who often times gets lost in the shuffle of life.

4. Get Productive

On this retreat, I spent the first 24 hours working on my next book. Each time I took a break to stretch, I was surprised that each time I returned to my workspace, I conditionally placed my mouse on the "Google Chrome" icon in order to check my email and Facebook messages. While I never executed that click (it would have been futile in any event since I never requested the wifi code at the rental), I was amazed at my Pavlovian habit. Do I really check my email and Facebook that often? And by denying myself the ability to access the internet, I found myself incredibly productive. By removing myself from distractions, I was able to appreciate how much more focused and productive I can be on any given day.

5. Keep Things Simple

In the past year, I have friends who have gone on safari in Africa, a cousin who traveled to Costa Rica to surfboard, and a husband who hiked the mountains of Slovakia. And while those vacations do sound enticing, I would still claim that this kind of retreat is my favorite way to vacation. Having no dependents, no set plan, a short car ride to my destination spot, a small bag for travel, and a low rental cost, this was the ideal way for me to let go, realign, and rejuvenate.

And while there were few thrill stories to share upon my return, this experience will probably prove to have more long-lasting effects than any other vacation I could ever dream of.