Pain is inevitable. We can try to escape it, but it creeps between the stitches we use to cover our wounds. It shows on our face, even when we try to hide it.

I was in pain when I lost my 3 month old daughter, Asha, a week ago. I was shook up because she had just came home from the NICU. She was a smiley, happy, and feisty little girl. I enjoyed every moment with her. Then a week later I lost her, just like that. Wow! I was heartbroken. The tears seemed as if they were never going to stop running down my face. It was a painful experience.

3 days later, I got up, dressed up, and looked in the mirror. I told myself that I wasn’t going to give up. I couldn’t give up. While I do not know why God took my baby girl, I believe that everything happens for a reason. God must be up to something, so I cannot give up.

Here are 5 Reasons To Never Give Up when you feel like everything around you is falling apart. Remember, things may be falling into place.

1. Purpose

There’s purpose in your pain. You go through things for a reason. Sometimes you do not agree with how things play out, planned or unplanned. You can try to avoid certain life circumstances, but the truth is you were already destined to go through them. Find clarity as you pursue your purpose.

2. Easy to quit

Giving up is easy. It requires you to do nothing more then reflect on all the mishaps you had. You don’t get to see how your hard work will pay off. If you are going to achieve anything in life, you have to stay the course. You have to keep going.

3. It’s Worth It

Just when you are about to give up, the reward is typically one step away. The journey is worth the good and the bad. You cannot be afraid of setbacks. Setbacks prepares you for comebacks. Enjoy every moment of your journey because in the end, it will all be worth it.

4. Prove Them Wrong

Do we have to talk about this? I mean really... You already know there are people watching you. They are watching to see if you will WIN or take a L. Whether you win or lose, it’s up to you. Do not be ashamed and do not allow others to dictate your feelings. They have NO CLUE how you feel. Keep proving them wrong and do it with a smile. It’s something about a smile that makes people feel uncomfortable. Smile anyway.

5. You Are Stronger Than You Think

I really dislike it when people tell me, “You’re strong. You can handle it”. What if I decide not to be strong today? What if I decide to put down my cape and be normal? Will the world stop? Probably not. While you may be stronger than you think, it’s ok to allow yourself to breathe. It’s ok if every day isn’t a strong day. You are even stronger when you can ask for help. Just be sure to ask people who genuinely care about your holistic health.

Pain is inevitable. We have to deal with it and find a way to heal from it so that we can move on.